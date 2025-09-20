India-US Airports in Turmoil: Flight Fares Surge for H-1B Holders

New Delhi/Washington D.C— Chaos has gripped major airports across India and the United States after a sudden and controversial directive from U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown the travel plans of thousands of H-1B visa holders into disarray.

The turmoil at India-US airports has led to skyrocketing flight prices, frantic last-minute bookings, and panic among Indian professionals. These individuals are scrambling to reach the U.S. before the new rule takes effect.

- Advertisement -

The Trump Directive: $100,000 Entry Charge or Fly Now

In an unexpected policy twist, Trump announced new guidelines targeting H-1B visa holders. According to the announcement, effective 12:01 a.m. EDT on September 21 (which corresponds to 9:31 a.m. IST), no H-1B worker will be allowed to enter the United States without their sponsoring employer paying a steep $100,000 fee per employee.

The policy has triggered a race against time. Thousands of Indian H-1B workers — who had been visiting family, attending weddings, or on temporary leave — are now scrambling to re-enter the U.S. before the deadline.

- Advertisement -

Flight Fares Hit the Roof

The most immediate fallout has been felt in the airline sector. Ticket prices for direct flights from major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to U.S. destinations have more than tripled in a matter of hours. For instance, some fares for one-way economy seats have reportedly crossed ₹3 lakh ($3,600). Moreover, business class tickets have breached the ₹8 lakh ($9,600) mark.

Travel agents say this is the sharpest fare spike seen in recent memory.

“We have never seen anything like this. Every H-1B visa holder is trying to book a flight before the cutoff. Airlines are taking advantage of the desperation,” said Rajesh Patel, a travel consultant in Mumbai.

Airports Witness Chaotic Scenes

Airports in India, particularly in metro cities, have been witnessing unusually heavy crowds. Long queues, frantic rebookings, and passengers pleading for standby seats related to the India-US airports situation are common. U.S.-bound check-in counters were swamped, and airline staff struggled to manage the surge.

“I had to pay over ₹2.7 lakh for a last-minute ticket to Newark,” said Pooja Srinivasan, a software engineer from Hyderabad. “I don’t even know if I’ll make it before the deadline, but I had no choice.”

U.S. airports are also bracing for an unusual spike in inbound traffic from India over the next 24 hours. This adds to the chaos at India-US airports.

Why Indians Are Hit the Hardest

Indians make up nearly 70% of all H-1B visa holders, most of whom are employed in the tech sector. Many were visiting India during the festival season, while others were awaiting visa stamping after renewal approvals. For them, the Trump directive presents a cruel ultimatum. Rush back immediately or risk being locked out — unless their employer can cough up an exorbitant fee. This exacerbates the India-US airports turmoil.

Tech companies are reportedly scrambling to assess the financial and legal implications. They are evaluating the cost of paying the $100,000 charge for each impacted employee.

“This could cost mid-sized companies millions overnight. It’s unworkable,” said an HR executive at a Silicon Valley startup, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Legal Uncertainty and Political Motives

Legal experts are calling the directive “highly irregular” and potentially illegal, with several advocacy groups preparing for a court challenge.

“This is another example of immigration policy being used as a political weapon,” said Meena Joshi, a U.S.-based immigration attorney. “It targets high-skilled legal workers under the guise of economic nationalism.”

Critics argue the move is more political theater than policy, designed to stoke anti-immigrant sentiment ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

What Happens After the Deadline?

Unless rolled back or legally blocked, the directive means that from September 21, no H-1B visa holder currently outside the U.S. will be allowed to re-enter without triggering the employer-paid $100,000 fee. This directive has pushed India-US airports into further turmoil. Many smaller companies have already said they will be unable to pay. As a result, thousands could be stranded indefinitely.

India-US Airports in Turmoil: Flight Fares Surge for H-1B Holders