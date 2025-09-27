Kikuyu Artiste Waithaka Wa Jane Arrested in Berlin Germany

By Staff Reporter | September 27, 2025 – Popular Kikuyu gospel artiste Waithaka Wa Jane has found himself at the center of an international controversy after being arrested in Berlin, Germany, earlier this week. Initial reports circulating on social media suggested the singer, a Kikuyu artiste, was detained by immigration authorities, with further allegations that he was found in possession of drugs.

The news of his arrest first emerged through a trending video on TikTok, where Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba, popularly known as Baby Top, shared details of a phone call discussing Waithaka’s unexpected detainment.

- Advertisement -

“Waithaka was arrested by immigration officers. So the question was, why was he in Germany, yet the show had been cancelled?” said Baby Top. “He was detained since 7 am. We have cried a lot with Adrian.”

According to Baby Top, a German promoter known as Rafikiz (Mr. Kamau) informed them via email that Waithaka’s performance had been cancelled. The situation has left this Kikuyu artiste in a difficult spot. However, it appears that despite the cancellation, the artist still traveled under an artist visa, reportedly issued by Connect Africa Management, for a Europe tour scheduled to start on October 18 in Frankfurt.

Waithaka Responds to Allegations

Following hours of public speculation and mounting concern from fans and industry colleagues, Waithaka Wa Jane took to his TikTok account to set the record straight. In a candid video, he recounted his harrowing experience at the Berlin airport, defending himself against claims that a Kikuyu artiste like him could be involved in such issues.

- Advertisement -

“Besides being told I don’t have the visa, I was told I had drugs. Me? Drugs? The son of an Akurino woman! Mama Elijah.” he said emotionally.

“I was then held in the cell at the airport. I was frightened, but I didn’t want to show them. The good thing is that the cells here at the airport are nicer than back home. I was taken to one with a double-decker, kitchen space, and a bathroom. I was fully stripped, and a lady came and searched me. You should never want to experience such.”

Conflicting Reports and Call for Clarity

As the story continues to unfold, fellow Kenyans and public figures have called for a thorough investigation into the incident involving Kikuyu artiste Waithaka Wa Jane. On her social media page, content creator Wanja Nyarari criticized the rumors, writing:

“Pay the promoter and perform at Ngemi. There is no record of drug trafficking allegation recorded anywhere. That is a serious allegation and tainting the image of the German Immigration officers in Berlin.”

A viral open letter has also been circulating online, calling on several authorities to intervene and clarify the matter, including:

William Samoei Ruto

Diaspora_KE Ministry of Labour and Social Protection

German Embassy Nairobi

Amb. Stella Orina

The letter claims that Waithaka’s visa was work-permitted and part of a legitimate Europe tour under Connect Africa Management. The cancellation of the show, the visa issues, and the drug allegations seem to be tangled in a misunderstanding involving the Kikuyu artiste. The situation might stem from miscommunication or a possible fallout between the artist and promoter Rafiki.

What We Know So Far

Waithaka Wa Jane was arrested at the Berlin airport on alleged visa and drug issues.

He was later released and denies any involvement with drugs.

His visa was reportedly issued for a European music tour starting in Frankfurt, an important event for the Kikuyu artiste.

There is public outcry against the damage to his reputation, and calls for official clarification resonate through the community concerned about their Kikuyu artiste.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by German immigration authorities or the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin. The incident continues to stir debate both in Kenya and abroad, with many urging artists to ensure proper travel and performance documentation to avoid similar incidents. Below is the event flyer: