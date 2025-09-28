Michigan Church Shooting Leaves One Dead and Nine Injured

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. — September 28, 2025 — A Sunday morning worship service at a Grand Blanc Township church turned into a scene of chaos and tragedy as a gunman opened fire and set the building ablaze, leaving one person dead—alongside the attacker—and at least nine others injured.

Authorities say the mass shooting occurred around 10:25 a.m. during services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located southwest of Flint. The gunman, who was armed with an assault-style rifle, entered the church and began firing on congregants before allegedly setting the building on fire.

- Advertisement -

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye confirmed that officers arrived at the scene within minutes and fatally shot the suspect. “This was an intentional and targeted act of violence,” Renye said at a press briefing. “It is believed that the suspect started the fire deliberately, potentially to cause greater harm or destruction.”

Emergency responders transported nine injured victims to nearby hospitals. Their conditions have not been disclosed, but officials say some are in critical condition. Authorities also expressed concern that others may have been trapped inside the burning church, though search efforts are ongoing.

“We fear there may be additional victims who were unable to escape the fire,” Chief Renye added. “Until the building is fully cleared, we won’t have a complete picture of the toll.”

- Advertisement -

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement through spokesperson Doug Anderson, calling the attack a “tragic act of violence” and offering condolences and support to those affected. “Our hearts are broken. We are working closely with local authorities and are focused on supporting our members and the broader community,” Anderson said.

The motive behind the attack remains under investigation. Law enforcement agencies, including the Michigan State Police and the FBI, are assisting in gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

As the community grapples with the shock of the attack, local leaders and religious organizations are calling for unity and healing.

“This is a heartbreaking day for Grand Blanc,” said Mayor Jeanette Wallace. “We stand with the victims, their families, and all who have been shaken by this violence. We will not let hate define us.”

More information is expected to be released in the coming days as authorities continue their investigation and recovery efforts.

Michigan Church Shooting Leaves One Dead and Nine Injured