Nduta Mwangi’s Journey to Pursue Cybersecurity in the USA

Nduta Mwangi’s story is one of courage, determination, and a vision to create change. Hailing from Kiambu County, she is on her way to Michigan, USA, to pursue a Master of Science in Cybersecurity at Grand Valley State University.

Nduta first learned about the International Scholars Program (ISP) through a mutual friend and later attended an ISP conference at the University of Nairobi. That event became the turning point that transformed her long-held dream of studying abroad into a concrete plan.

- Advertisement -

Reflecting on her experience, Nduta describes ISP as a team that “tailor-makes their services to you.” From selecting schools to navigating applications, ISP walked with her every step of the way.

“For my case, aligning my undergraduate background in ICT with my master’s program was a bit easier, and the ISP team made the entire process smooth and simple.

Stepping into the U.S. Embassy for the first time was both thrilling and intimidating, but Nduta felt ready thanks to ISP’s thorough preparation.

“The mocks were tough — exactly like what you face at the embassy,” she recalls. “But that was the best part because it prepared me for the worst. When I got to the actual interview, the questions were almost the same as what we had practiced. I walked in with confidence, answered every question, and walked out with my visa approved.”

Her message to other students is clear: “Do it scared. Don’t wait to feel fully ready — just prepare, practice, and go for it. And always ask questions, however small they may seem. ISP will always have the answers.”

- Advertisement -

She dreams of starting cybersecurity programs specifically for women and children in Kenya, helping close the gender gap in tech and preparing the next generation for the AI-driven future.

As she boards her flight to Michigan, Nduta is filled with gratitude for the ISP team and everyone who supported her along the way.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638

Nduta Mwangi’s Journey to Pursue Cybersecurity in the USA