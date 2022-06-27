Sneak Peek of Cybersecurity Lab at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)

Are you a tech enthusiast? Are you interested in courses in the IT field even with a non-technical background? As you pursue your ambition down the successful hallway, you can quench your thirst here.

Let’s explore a portion of the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s infrastructure as it is one of the program’s renowned partners. A professor I met there gave me a tour of some of the amenities used by the school.

We take a tour of the school’s brand-new Cybersecurity lab, which provides network servers and cloud computing technologies to help students develop advanced abilities and unrivaled experiences in their specialized domains, including MSc Cybersecurity Management and MS Business Analytics, among others.

Around 20 students from the Kenya Airlift Program are already enrolled at this illustrious university, and over 50 have admissions for Fall 2022. Join me on the trip with Professor Pham as he expounds more about the schools programs and the infrastructure.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.

On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

Sneak Peek of Cybersecurity Lab at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)