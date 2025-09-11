Nick Mwaura’s Path to Silicon Valley, USA Unveiled

In the quiet village of Komothai in Kiambu County, Kenya, a young boy once dreamed of a future filled with possibility. That boy, Nick Mwaura, has now taken a bold step that has carried him across continents—from dusty village roads to Silicon Valley, California, where he is pursuing a Master of Science in Computer Science at William Jessup University through the International Scholars Program (ISP).

Even as a teenager, he was captivated by numbers, patterns, and the logic of problem-solving. That passion eventually guided him to Kirinyaga University, where he pursued a degree in Actuarial Science.

- Advertisement -

It was here that Nick’s curiosity expanded beyond theory. His undergraduate research in credit risk modeling and neural networks sparked a deeper interest in technology.

Nick’s vision for technology was not just academic. He developed a groundbreaking financial hybrid system—intelligent software capable of detecting and flagging fraudulent transactions, even at the micro-cent level. His innovation earned him an official patent with the Kenya Industrial Property Institute.

This milestone cemented his desire to sharpen his skills in an environment where research, innovation, and entrepreneurship thrive. That meant one destination: Silicon Valley.

Nick’s first attempt to study abroad was aimed at the United Kingdom, where he even secured a full scholarship. But without structured guidance, the opportunity slipped away.

Then came a turning point. A visit to the ISP office in Westlands, Nairobi, revealed to him a structured, step-by-step program—covering everything from career advisory and school applications to funding and visa preparation.

- Advertisement -

For Nick, the visa process was both intense and defining. Supported by ISP’s tailored training resources, transcripts, and mock interviews, he learned how to refine his story and respond with confidence. Nick confidently explained his choice of William Jessup University, his patent, and his vision for using AI in financial risk management. His visa was approved.

At William Jessup University in California, Nick is now sharpening his skills in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and research, while tapping into the unmatched ecosystem of Silicon Valley.

Nick carries with him the prayers of his family and the unwavering guidance of ISP.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638

Nick Mwaura’s Path to Silicon Valley, USA Unveiled