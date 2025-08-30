Shanice Nungari’s Journey from Nakuru, Kenya to South Dakota

For Shanice Nungari, stepping into her next chapter as a master’s student at the University of South Dakota is more than an academic pursuit—it is the fulfillment of a long-held dream. Born and raised in Nakuru County, Kenya, Shanice is preparing to pursue a Master of Science in Business Analytics, a program that aligns perfectly with her vision of personal and professional growth.

Shanice first encountered the International Scholars Program online. Though hesitant at first, she noticed the program kept appearing across her social media feeds. With encouragement from her family and after further research, she made the bold decision to enroll. That choice became the turning point in her journey.

From career advisory sessions to school applications, ISP guided Shanice every step of the way. She recalls how supportive the team was—quick to respond, quick to assist, and always there to keep her on track.

The visa stage brought its own anxieties, but Shanice walked into her interview prepared. Thanks to the mock sessions and training materials, she was able to answer each question with clarity and conviction. When her visa was approved on her first attempt, the relief and joy marked one of the most rewarding milestones of her journey.

Now, with her bags packed, Shanice looks forward to beginning her studies in South Dakota. She plans to explore the U.S., visit iconic places like Texas, Illinois, and South Dakota’s national parks, and embrace the cultural experiences that come with international study.

Shanice is grateful to her parents and family for their unwavering support and to ISP for turning a daunting process into a structured, achievable path.

Her message is simple: Don’t give up. Trust the process. Your dreams are valid—and with the right support, they can come true.

