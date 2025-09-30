Sharon Kendi’s Inspiring Journey from Meru to the United States

From Meru County, Kenya, to the United States of America — Sharon Kendi’s story is one of focus, determination, and the courage to follow her dreams. She is now set to begin her Master of Science in Supply Chain Management at the University of Kentucky through The International Scholars Program (ISP).

Sharon first heard about ISP in 2022 through a friend who attended Bob Mwiti’s information meetings in Nairobi. Later, when ISP representatives visited her home, she took a keen interest. By February 2023, she had officially registered for the program, marking the beginning of Sharon Kendi’s inspiring journey.

Sharon had to prepare for the GMAT — a process she describes as both intense and rewarding. For three months, she underwent ISP’s rigorous GMAT training. Though the exam was tough, she excelled, proving her resilience and determination, a key part of Sharon Kendi’s inspiring journey.

Sharon holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Finance, and with her family being deeply business-oriented, pursuing Supply Chain Management felt like the perfect fit in Sharon Kendi’s inspiring journey.

Beyond her academic and professional goals, Sharon’s heart beats for community service. Sharon Kendi’s inspiring journey includes volunteering in women empowerment projects and is passionate about equipping people with business knowledge and systems that can uplift communities.

As Sharon prepares for this new chapter, she remains open-minded about adapting to U.S. culture. She is eager to learn, connect with the Kenyan community abroad, and embrace the opportunities that come with her new environment — though she admits she will deeply miss Kenyan food. On her bucket list? A visit to New York City, a place she has always dreamed of seeing.

Sharon acknowledges the unwavering support from her family and the structured guidance from ISP, which made every step of her journey smooth — from GMAT training to visa preparation and school applications. With her visa approved, she is ready to take on the challenge and write the next chapter of Sharon Kendi’s inspiring journey.

