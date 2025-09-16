Tevin’s First Flight After Acing His Visa Interview

For Tevin Billy Ochieng, boarding a plane for the first time wasn’t just a milestone — it was the moment a lifelong dream finally took flight. From Nairobi, Kenya, he embarked on a 27-hour journey that would take him across three continents, through Brussels and Chicago, and finally to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where a new chapter of his life awaits. As Tevin prepared for his first flight after acing the visa process, excitement filled the air.

Speaking just before takeoff, Tevin admitted to feeling calm and collected despite the unknowns ahead. “I think I’m pretty levelheaded right now,” he said.

Tevin also reflected on one of the most critical milestones of his journey — securing his F-1 visa.

Inside the embassy, he approached the counter and was greeted by the visa officer. “It honestly felt more like a conversation with a friend than a tense interview,” Tevin shared. He was asked why he was going to the U.S, details about his undergraduate studies, his KCSE score, and how he planned to fund his education, after acing all parts of the interview.

He confidently explained his financing plan — combining a student loan, personal savings, and family contributions — and even spoke about using Optional Practical Training (OPT) after graduation to gain work experience and help repay the loan.

Moments later came the words he had been hoping for: “Place your right hand on the scanner.” Seconds later, his visa was approved — a moment of quiet triumph that brought him one step closer to his dream.

Tevin’s biggest takeaway from his journey so far is the importance of preparation and confidence. “Know your story. Own your answers. And articulate them clearly,” he advised, reflecting on his journey’s success.

As Tevin begins his studies at the University of South Dakota, he is eager to merge his background in geospatial engineering with business analytics and explore the growing field of location intelligence.

