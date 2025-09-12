Emmanuel Kibet’s Inspiring Journey to Virginia

Tonight, as Emmanuel Kibet Rotich prepares to board his first international flight, his heart is full — part excitement, part nervous anticipation. The proud son of Uasin Gishu County is headed to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) to pursue a Master of Science in Engineering with a concentration in Engineering Management. Emmanuel Kibet’s inspiring journey to this point is a testament to his dedication.

Emmanuel’s journey began years ago when a campus friend first introduced him to the International Scholars Program (ISP). Though intrigued, he took time to carefully research the program. By the time he enrolled, the program had rebranded to ISP — and it was exactly the support system he had been searching for.

From his first day, Emmanuel felt guided at every step. “The experience has been great — from school applications to career advisory meetings and even visa training sessions. This program is amazing, something you can trust and rely on,” he explains with gratitude.

Visa preparation was one of the most critical parts of Emanuel’s journey. Thanks to ISP’s training, he walked into the U.S. Embassy well-prepared and confident, a key moment in Emmanuel Kibet’s inspiring journey.

“It was a chilly morning, and I arrived at the embassy by 7:30 a.m.,” Emmanuel recalls. “The visa officer was professional and kind. He asked me about my program, why I chose VCU, how I plan to fund my studies, and my future plans after graduation.”

Emmanuel spoke with clarity, explaining how the program would help him develop project and contract management skills that would make him a stronger professional project engineer, particularly in the water sector back home. The officer was satisfied and, after a brief pause, delivered the words he had been waiting for: “Congratulations, your visa has been approved.”

Emmanuel’s flight will take him from Nairobi to Paris, then to New York, and finally to Richmond, Virginia. It will be his first time on a plane — a true leap into the unknown. But Emmanuel Kibet’s inspiring journey has prepared him for this moment, and he is ready.

Emmanuel credits his parents for being his greatest support system — praying, encouraging, and standing with him even when the journey felt long. He also expresses deep appreciation for the ISP team:

“From the moment I enrolled, ISP has walked with me. Their compassion and guidance made this journey smooth, and I know this is not the end — we will continue supporting each other.”

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

