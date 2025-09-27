Tragedy Strikes PGA Tour Star: Sudden Death of Makena White

The sudden and unexpected death of Makena White, the 28-year-old girlfriend of PGA Tour winner Jake Knapp, has left the golfing world in shock and mourning. Days after news of her passing broke, Knapp has spoken publicly for the first time. He released a heartfelt statement that captures the depth of his grief and love. With tragedy striking during the PGA Tour, the impact is especially profound.

“Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate,” Knapp told People in a statement on Friday. “We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend.”

White passed away earlier this week under circumstances that have not yet been publicly disclosed. The couple had been together for several years. They were known for their close bond and often appeared together at events and on social media. Her sudden death has prompted an outpouring of tributes and condolences from across the PGA Tour community and beyond. This emphasizes that tragedy truly struck the PGA Tour family.

Makena was a beloved figure among those who knew her — described by friends as vibrant, compassionate, and deeply supportive. She had been by Knapp’s side through the highs and lows of his professional golf journey, including his first PGA Tour victory earlier this year — a milestone she celebrated with immense pride. It is clear that her unexpected passing is a tragic chapter in the ongoing story of the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour expressed its condolences in an earlier statement:

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Makena White. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jake Knapp, the White family, and all who knew and loved Makena.”

The cause of her death has not been publicly shared. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Social media continues to be flooded with tributes from fans and fellow golfers alike. Many of them are honoring Makena’s memory and expressing support for Knapp. In light of this tragedy striking the PGA Tour, the community remains united in their grief and remembrance.

As the golfing world grapples with this devastating loss, Makena White is being remembered for the love she gave freely, the lives she touched, and the steadfast presence she was to those closest to her — especially Jake Knapp.

She may no longer be physically present, but her impact endures in the hearts of all who knew her.