Trump Administration Plans to Expand ICE Operations In Chicago

September 2, 2025 — The Trump administration has confirmed plans to broaden Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in several major U.S. cities, a move that has already stirred controversy among immigrant communities and civil rights advocates.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the initiative during an appearance on Sunday news programs. She stated that the expansion is part of a broader effort to “restore law and order and uphold immigration laws across the country.” Noem specifically cited Chicago as one of the key cities where operations will be intensified.

“This administration is committed to enforcing federal immigration law,” Noem said. “We will be increasing ICE resources in cities where we’ve seen dangerous sanctuary policies undermine public safety.”

The announcement marks a significant shift in federal immigration enforcement strategy. The administration seeks to ramp up arrests and deportations of undocumented immigrants. They are focusing on cities where local officials have resisted cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Pushback from Local Officials

In a bold response to the Trump administration’s announced expansion of immigration enforcement, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order on Saturday. It prohibits the city’s police department from cooperating with federal agents involved in civil immigration operations. The order also bars collaboration with U.S. military personnel participating in police patrols.

“We will not allow our city to be turned into a battleground for political theater,” Mayor Johnson said during a press conference announcing the order. “Chicago is—and will remain—a welcoming city. Our police officers are not immigration agents. They will not be used to carry out mass deportations or intimidate our communities.”

Key Provisions of the Executive Order

The executive order includes two primary restrictions:

Chicago Police Department (CPD) is prohibited from assisting or coordinating with ICE agents involved in civil immigration enforcement. This includes detentions, arrests, and information-sharing unless required by federal law.

CPD is also barred from participating in any joint patrols or law enforcement activities with active-duty U.S. military personnel within the city.

The move is seen as a reaffirmation of Chicago’s longstanding sanctuary city policies, which aim to protect undocumented immigrants from federal immigration enforcement actions.

Tensions with Federal Authorities

The executive order sets the stage for a potential legal and political clash with the Trump administration. It has criticized sanctuary jurisdictions as “soft on crime” and “lawless.” In her comments earlier this week, Secretary Noem accused cities like Chicago of endangering public safety by refusing to assist ICE.

Federal officials have not yet commented on Mayor Johnson’s executive order. However, legal experts say a confrontation may be brewing over the limits of federal versus local authority.

Looking Ahead

While the executive order will likely be challenged politically—and possibly legally—it signals that Chicago’s leadership is unwilling to back down. This is in response to the expanded ICE activity.

“We will protect our neighbors,” Johnson said. “We will not cooperate with policies rooted in fear, division, and cruelty.”

As federal agents prepare to increase their presence in cities like Chicago, the question now turns to how enforcement efforts will play out. Additionally, how will local governments push back?

Trump Administration Plans to Expand ICE Operations In Chicago