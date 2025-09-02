Woman With Green Card Detained by ICE During Process

Phoenix, AZ – September 2, 2025 — A woman who had completed all the necessary steps toward becoming a U.S. citizen was unexpectedly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shortly after attending a routine immigration appointment.

Sharareh Moghadam, a legal permanent resident holding a Green Card, had successfully passed her U.S. citizenship exam and was awaiting her naturalization ceremony when she was taken into custody last week. The incident occurred following a scheduled appointment with immigration officials, after which she was reportedly transferred to an ICE detention facility in Phoenix.

Family members and advocates say they were blindsided by the detention, particularly given that Moghadam had already cleared one of the final hurdles in the naturalization process. According to immigration attorneys, it is rare — but not unprecedented — for legal residents to face detention after passing their citizenship test, especially if there are outstanding issues in their immigration records.

“We are deeply concerned about the detention of someone who has not only fulfilled her legal obligations but was already approved to take the Oath of Allegiance,” said an immigration rights advocate who asked not to be named due to ongoing legal proceedings. “This raises serious questions about transparency and due process.”

Details surrounding the reason for Moghadam’s detention have not been publicly disclosed by ICE. A spokesperson for the agency stated that they do not comment on individual cases but reiterated that ICE has the authority to detain individuals based on a range of factors, including administrative or criminal history.

Moghadam’s legal team is currently working to secure her release and clarify the circumstances that led to her unexpected detention. In the meantime, supporters have launched a petition and are calling on elected officials to intervene.

This case has sparked concern among immigrant communities and advocates nationwide, who fear that even those who follow all legal pathways to citizenship are not immune from sudden and unexplained enforcement actions.

As of Tuesday, Moghadam remains in ICE custody at the Phoenix detention facility. Her naturalization ceremony, originally expected to take place within days of her exam, is now indefinitely postponed.

