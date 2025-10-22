B.B. King Tribute Album Expands with Six New Tracks

In a heartfelt continuation of the centennial celebration honoring blues legend B.B. King, acclaimed guitarist Joe Bonamassa has released six new tracks as part of Blues Summit 100, Vol. II. The second installment of this ambitious B.B. King tribute album deepens the legacy project, which commemorates what would have been King’s 100th birthday in 2025.

Released via KTBA Records, Vol. II highlights standout collaborations that bridge generations and genres, all united by a deep respect for the “King of the Blues.” According to Blues Rock Review, one of the most anticipated tracks is a powerful rendition of “Chains And Things,” featuring the soulful vocals and signature guitar work of Gary Clark Jr. Co-producer Josh Smith shared behind-the-scenes insights, noting how the collaboration naturally came together due to mutual admiration for King’s iconic style.

Another unexpected but exciting addition is “Think It Over,” which brings together Train’s Pat Monahan and British guitarist Chris Buck, blending blues, rock, and pop influences for a fresh yet faithful tribute.

This second volume builds on the momentum of Vol. I, further establishing Blues Summit 100 as one of the most significant blues releases in recent years. The full 32-track B.B. King tribute collection is scheduled to be released on February 6, 2026, and will be available in digital, double CD, and triple vinyl formats—ensuring fans can experience the music across all platforms.

With Blues Summit 100, Joe Bonamassa and a carefully curated lineup of musicians are not only paying tribute to B.B. King but also reintroducing his timeless influence to a new generation of listeners. As Vol. II demonstrates, the blues is alive, evolving, and more connected than ever.

