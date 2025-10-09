Beware: Fake Green Card Lottery Winning Email Scams

Have you received an email claiming you’ve won the U.S. Green Card Lottery, also known as the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery? If so, be warned — this is a scam. Beware: Fake Green Card incidents are on the rise.

What You Need to Know

Emails with subject lines like “Green Card Lottery Winning Letter” or messages that begin with “Congratulations! – You have been selected among the lucky winners of the U.S. green card” are fraudulent. They often claim you’ve been chosen in the Diversity Immigrant Visa Lottery Program and go on to say:

- Advertisement -

“Winners were selected randomly via a computer draw system of email extractions. The green card gives you the right to live legally and permanently in the United States.”Let’s be clear: THIS IS A SCAM. So, beware: Fake Green Card alerts are crucial.

The Truth About the DV Lottery

The U.S. Department of State, which administers the Diversity Visa program, never notifies winners via email, phone, or letter. If you applied, the only way to find out if you’ve been selected is by checking your status through the official Entrant Status Check tool on the State Department’s website at:👉 https://dvprogram.state.gov.This is the only official and secure source of DV Lottery results. Be aware of any fake green card communications.

How the Scam Works

These fraudulent emails often:

- Advertisement -

Impersonate U.S. government agencies

Include official-looking logos and language

Provide fake visa application forms or documents

Ask for personal information and payments to “process your visa”

Contain links to malicious websites or phishing forms

They may direct you to fill out a phony “Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration” and urge you to click a link. Beware: Fake Green Card emails can lead you to malicious sites. Do not click any links. Do not download any attachments. And absolutely do not send money or personal details.

Red Flags to Watch For

Claims that winners were “selected via email extractions”

Requests for payment or bank details

Poor grammar, odd formatting, or unprofessional language

Email addresses not ending in .gov

What to Do If You Receive One

Delete the email immediately

Do not reply, click links, or open attachments

Report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or your country’s cybercrime authority

Final Word

Scammers prey on the hopes of people dreaming of a better life in the U.S. Stay informed and vigilant. Always rely on official U.S. government websites, especially when it comes to immigration and visa matters. Remember: beware, fake green card emails are prevalent.

For accurate information about the Diversity Visa Lottery and to check your status, go directly to:🔗 https://dvprogram.state.gov

Follow our WhatsApp Channel and X Account for news updates.