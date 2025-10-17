Humour at Raila Farewell: Oburu Odinga Two Wives Introductions

Humour at Raila Farewell: Oburu Lightens Mood with Wife Introductions: In a poignant yet unexpectedly light-hearted moment at the funeral of opposition leader Raila Odinga, his elder brother Dr. Oburu Odinga brought comic relief to the grieving crowd as he introduced his two wives during his tribute speech — a gesture that had the mourners roaring with laughter and applause.

Dr. Oburu, who has long been a public figure in Kenyan politics, took to the podium to honour his late brother's memory with heartfelt words, but ended his tribute on a lighter note that reflected both the closeness and humour of the Odinga family.

Light moment

"I have to introduce my two wives," he began, his tone turning jovial. "If I don't introduce them to you, they might feel jealous and refuse to give me food," he joked, immediately drawing laughter from the crowd.

He first introduced his wife of 53 years, Dr. Ann Ayoo Oburu, a respected paediatrician. "This is the lady who took me out of boyhood," he said with a warm smile, prompting affectionate murmurs from the audience as she joined him at the front.

Next came Judith Oburu, his second wife of 16 years. “She works with NSSF and is a qualified accountant,” Oburu explained, before quipping, “I thought that at my age, I didn’t want Ann to scratch me or massage me, so I brought her a helper.” The comment sent the crowd into a fresh wave of laughter.

Oburu held Judith’s hand up triumphantly, smiling as the audience responded with cheer and applause. For a moment, the air of mourning gave way to a burst of levity — a powerful testament to the Odinga family’s ability to find humanity and humour even in sorrow.

The spontaneous humour struck a chord with many in attendance, blending the gravity of the occasion with a reminder of the family’s warmth and resilience. In that moment, Oburu didn’t just pay tribute to his brother — he honoured the life that continues, full of complex, tender, and sometimes comically candid truths.