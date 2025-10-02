It is with deep sorrow that we announce the promotion to Glory of Jesse Njagi, who passed away on September 30, 2025.

Jesse was the beloved son of Jane and Patrick Njagi, and the cherished brother of Joel and Justin Njagi. He was also a dear nephew to Esther Waitherero and a *cousin to many.

Jesse’s life was marked by quiet strength, warmth, and kindness. Though his time on Earth was brief, he left a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Prayer Meetings

You are warmly invited to join us in prayer and remembrance at the following dates and times:

Location:

12516 E Cherry Creek Ct, Wichita, KS 67207

Schedule:

Thursday, October 2, 2025 | 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Friday, October 3, 2025 | 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Sunday, October 5, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 | 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Thursday, October 9, 2025 (Final Meeting) | 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

These prayer meetings are a time for shared comfort, reflection, and encouragement as we celebrate Jesse’s life and legacy.

Financial Support

For those who feel led to offer financial support to the Njagi family during this time, contributions can be made via:

Cash App: $RuthGatua

$RuthGatua Zelle: 316-207-4415

Every gift is a blessing, and your kindness is deeply appreciated.

With Gratitude

The Njagi family extends their heartfelt thanks to all who have called, visited, prayed, and supported them in various ways. Your love and presence have been a great comfort during this difficult time.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

— Psalm 34:18

Follow this link to join the WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ Bqu4TclSwXj6ijNnHIfIci?mode= ems_wa_t

Africa Welfare Association (AWA) is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

In Loving Memory of Jesse Njagi Of Wichita Kansas