

Family Pleads for Answers as Ex-KDF Soldier Disappears in War-Torn Russia: A Kenyan family is desperately searching for answers. This is after their loved one, Kenyan Man Oscar Agola Ojiambo, went missing in Russia under mysterious circumstances. The 32-year-old former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier had travelled to Russia in May this year. He allegedly went after being recruited for a military job linked to the Russian armed forces.

Oscar’s family says his decision to travel to the war-ravaged country was motivated by the promise of a better life. According to his sister, the family’s last contact with Kenyan Man Oscar Agola was a phone call where he confirmed he had arrived safely and had begun his training.

“He told me he was fine and that things were moving fast. He was hopeful. That was the last time we spoke,” she recounted tearfully. “We’ve not heard from him since, and it’s been over five months.”

Oscar’s disappearance has left his family in emotional turmoil. They say he had been approached by individuals claiming to be recruitment agents with ties to the Russian military. The agents allegedly offered him a lucrative opportunity. He was to serve as a foreign recruit in the Russian army. This proposal, to Oscar, appeared to be a promising escape from limited economic prospects back home.

“We tried to convince him to stay, but he insisted this was his chance,” a family member said. “He believed it was a way out.”

The family has reached out to government agencies and international organizations for help. However, they say they’ve encountered roadblocks. They’ve received limited information about Kenyan Man Oscar Agola’s whereabouts or even confirmation of his enlistment in the Russian forces.

Oscar’s case has raised serious questions about the recruitment of foreign nationals into the Russian military, particularly from African nations. Reports have emerged in recent months. These reports are about young men being lured by online advertisements or informal agents. They come with promises of high-paying military roles abroad — often without proper documentation or safety assurances.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kenya has not yet issued a public statement on Oscar’s case. However, the family is urging Kenyan authorities to launch a formal investigation. They want them to work with Russian counterparts to trace Oscar’s last known movements.

“This is not just about Oscar. We know there may be others who are in the same situation. We need answers, and we need help,” said his sister.

For now, the Ojiambo family remains in limbo — waiting, hoping, and praying for any word from their son, Kenyan Man Oscar Agola. As the war in Ukraine rages on, so too does their anguish. They are caught in a conflict thousands of miles away, with no end — or explanation — in sight.

If you have any information on Oscar Agola Ojiambo’s whereabouts or are a Kenyan national affected by similar circumstances abroad, please contact the relevant authorities or consular services immediately.

