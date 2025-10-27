Kenyan Toddler Repatriated from Indonesia After Mother’s Arrest

Nairobi, Kenya — October 27, 2025. The Government of Kenya has successfully repatriated a Kenyan toddler from Indonesia following the arrest of the child’s mother under unclear circumstances. The child arrived safely at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday morning. This event marked a coordinated effort by multiple government agencies and child welfare organizations.

The toddler was accompanied by Diaspora Affairs officer Grace Akello during the repatriation flight from Jakarta. Upon arrival in Nairobi, the child was received by a joint team from the Mathare Constituency Children’s Office and the Centre for Domestic Training and Development (CDTD). The team was led by Felister Kebati, Shukri Sirat, and Florence Wangari. They formally handed over the baby to her grandmother in the presence of the child’s aunt.

Kenya Covers Full Repatriation Costs

According to a statement from the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, the Government of Kenya and the Kenya Mission in Jakarta jointly covered the entire cost of the repatriation. This ensured that the minor did not have to remain in state care in Indonesia.

Under Indonesian child welfare law, an infant must remain with the mother for a designated period following her detention. If no family member claims the child within that time, the baby is transferred to a children’s home. Kenyan officials intervened promptly to prevent that outcome.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Protecting Kenyans Abroad

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu, who has been personally overseeing the case, lauded the inter-agency collaboration that made the repatriation possible.

“This successful repatriation reflects our government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Kenyans abroad, particularly vulnerable children,”

— Roseline Njogu, PS for Diaspora Affairs.

Njogu emphasized that the State Department continues to work closely with Kenya’s embassies and consulates worldwide. The goal is to assist citizens facing emergencies, legal challenges, or distress situations abroad.

A Testament to Kenya’s Diaspora Protection Efforts

The case has drawn attention to the Kenyan government’s growing efforts to protect citizens overseas. These efforts focus especially on complex legal or humanitarian cases involving minors. Officials say the State Department for Diaspora Affairs is strengthening partnerships with local child protection agencies. They are also working closely with foreign missions to ensure swift response and repatriation where needed.

As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the mother’s arrest in Indonesia, the toddler is now safely reunited with family in Nairobi.

