Maurice Ogeta: Trusted Bodyguard and “Near-Son” to Raila

Maurice Ogeta, the long-serving and fiercely loyal bodyguard of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, stood by Odinga’s side for nearly two decades. He was present through political highs, personal battles, and moments of intense national tension. His unwavering presence became a hallmark of Odinga’s public life.

Consequently, he earned not just the trust of his principal but also the recognition of millions of Kenyans. He was often seen as not just a security detail, but Maurice Ogeta: Trusted Bodyguard.

- Advertisement -

Following the passing of Raila Odinga on October 15, 2025, Ogeta’s role came under national spotlight. He was viewed not as a security detail, but as a close confidant and protector. His life was profoundly shaped by one of Kenya’s most influential leaders.

A Relationship Beyond Duty

In a moving tribute delivered during Odinga’s state funeral, Maurice Ogeta described their bond as more than professional—it was deeply personal. “We had a near-son relationship,” Ogeta said, his voice heavy with emotion. “He taught me how to serve with humility, how to remain grounded despite power, and how to walk through fire with dignity.” This bond truly exemplifies the depth of Maurice Ogeta: Trusted Bodyguard.

It was a sentiment echoed by those who had worked closely with both men. For nearly 18 years, Ogeta was more than a security aide. He was a fixture in Odinga’s inner circle. He served as a silent guardian during protests, campaign trails, foreign visits, and moments of crisis.

- Advertisement -

Final Days in India

Ogeta was by Odinga’s side during his final days in India, where the opposition leader had sought specialized medical treatment. According to family sources, Ogeta remained with him day and night. He ensured his comfort and security even in the foreign setting. His presence during this time underscored not just his commitment, but the deep personal connection they shared as Maurice Ogeta: Trusted Bodyguard.

A Test of Loyalty: The 2023 Abduction

One of the most trying moments of Ogeta’s service came in July 2023, when he was reportedly abducted by unknown individuals believed to be police officers. The incident occurred during a period of heightened political tension and anti-government protests. It drew widespread condemnation. Ogeta was later released, but the ordeal tested his resilience. It underscored the risks he willingly bore in his role as Maurice Ogeta: Trusted Bodyguard.

Despite the trauma, Ogeta never wavered in his loyalty. He resumed his duties shortly after his release, a testament to his strength and deep commitment to Odinga’s cause.

Global Training, Local Commitment

Ogeta was not just a bodyguard by title—he was a highly trained security professional with years of experience in both military and civilian protection. His training spanned several countries, including specialized courses in personal protection, intelligence gathering, and tactical operations. This global expertise made him a trusted asset in safeguarding one of Kenya’s most prominent political figures.

His professionalism and calm demeanor under pressure became defining traits. Whether navigating chaotic protest grounds or accompanying Odinga to high-level diplomatic meetings, Ogeta remained composed, ever alert, and deeply reliable.

The Final Farewell

The most heart-wrenching image following Raila Odinga’s death was that of Maurice Ogeta at the Parliament buildings during the public viewing of Odinga’s body. Grief etched across his face, Ogeta was seen being comforted by dignitaries, allies, and even political rivals. For many Kenyans, this moment encapsulated the depth of the bond between the two men. Their bond was built on trust, shared trials, and unspoken loyalty.

A Legacy of Loyalty

Maurice Ogeta’s story is not just one of service, but of rare loyalty in an often turbulent political landscape. As Kenyans reflect on Raila Odinga’s legacy, they will also remember Maurice Ogeta: Trusted Bodyguard. He was the silent sentinel who walked every step with him.

In the chapters of Odinga’s political life—marked by resistance, resilience, and reform—Maurice Ogeta’s name will remain inscribed. He was the man who stood behind the legend, always watching, always ready, always loyal.

“He never saw me as just a bodyguard. He treated me as family. And for that, I will carry his memory with honor for the rest of my life.” — Maurice Ogeta, October 2025.