Koothattukulam, India – October 2025 — The passing of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga at an Ayurveda hospital in Kerala has brought to light a deeply personal chapter of his life — one rooted in healing, faith, and a powerful bond with India’s traditional medicine system.

Odinga, 80, died of a heart attack during a morning walk at Sreedhareeyam Ayurveda Hospital in Koothattukulam. He had been undergoing treatment there. Moments before collapsing, he reportedly told his bodyguard, “I feel very tired, I need to sit down.”

His presence at the hospital was not incidental. Odinga had developed a deep and enduring relationship with Ayurveda. This occurred after witnessing what he called a “miracle” — the recovery of his daughter, Rosemary Odinga, who had lost her eyesight in 2017 due to a brain tumor.

A Daughter’s Healing Journey

In 2019, after numerous attempts at treatment in the United States and South Africa had yielded little improvement, the Odinga family turned to Ayurveda. Rosemary was admitted to Sreedhareeyam, a renowned Ayurvedic eye hospital in Kerala.

Over the course of several months, her condition dramatically improved. Against all expectations, Rosemary regained her vision — a development that shocked international observers and strengthened the Odingas’ belief in the ancient Indian system of medicine.

Raila Odinga, deeply moved by his daughter’s recovery, became a strong advocate for Ayurveda. He spoke publicly about its benefits, crediting the Indian healing system with giving his daughter a second chance at life.

His visits to Koothattukulam became frequent, often accompanied by family members. Locals grew accustomed to the sight of the iconic African leader quietly entering the hospital grounds, far from the political spotlight.

A Final Pilgrimage

Odinga’s final trip to Kerala was for his own treatment. Known to be battling age-related complications and stress-related ailments, he had returned to Sreedhareeyam for a rejuvenation program. His stay was reportedly peaceful and marked by reflection. Hospital staff described him as warm, humble, and deeply curious about Indian traditions.

“He would ask questions about herbs, about treatments, and even about the philosophy behind Ayurveda,” said a senior practitioner at the hospital. “He was not just a patient. He was a seeker.”

A Legacy Beyond Politics

Raila Odinga was a towering figure in Kenyan politics — a five-time presidential candidate, long-time opposition leader, and a symbol of resistance and reform. But in his later years, he also emerged as a cross-cultural bridge between Africa and India. Particularly, this was through his advocacy for Ayurveda.

His passing in the same place that helped restore his daughter’s sight is a poetic closing of a circle. It speaks of trust, gratitude, and a journey that transcended borders.

World leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed condolences. They noted Odinga’s “unbreakable spirit and contributions to democratic ideals.” The Sreedhareeyam Hospital, too, held a special prayer in his honor. They remembered him not just as a patient, but as “a friend of Ayurveda.”

As Kenya mourns the loss of a national icon, the small town of Koothattukulam, thousands of kilometers away, remembers Raila Odinga as one of their own. He was a man who came seeking healing and found peace.