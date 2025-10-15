Raila Odinga: A State Funeral for Kenya’s Hero of Democracy

October 15, 2025 – Nairobi: Kenya is mourning the death of one of its most iconic political figures, Raila Amollo Odinga, who passed away in India on Wednesday morning, October 15, after suffering a cardiac arrest during a morning walk.

The 80-year-old former Prime Minister, revered as a tireless champion for democracy and a fearless opposition leader, had traveled to India six days ago. He went to undergo Ayurvedic treatment in Koothattukulam, located in Kerala’s Ernakulam district.

His sudden death has sent shockwaves across Kenya and beyond. It drew an outpouring of grief, tributes, and remembrance for a man whose name became synonymous with the country’s long and turbulent struggle for democratic reforms.

President Ruto Announces State Funeral

In a national address, President William Ruto confirmed that the late Raila Odinga will be accorded a state funeral, honoring his extraordinary contribution to Kenya’s democratic journey and national development.

“Our former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, shall be accorded a state funeral,” President Ruto declared. “In consultation with the family, a committee to be co-chaired by Deputy President Professor Kithure Kindiki and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has been set up to coordinate the funeral arrangements.”

The president emphasized that Raila’s legacy transcends political divides. He called him “a patriot who gave his life to the service of Kenya.”

Repatriation Efforts Underway

Following a formal request from the Government of Kenya, the Government of India has pledged its full support in the repatriation of Raila Odinga’s remains. A high-level Kenyan delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is scheduled to depart for India immediately to oversee and coordinate the process.

Raila had arrived in India just under a week ago, reportedly for Ayurvedic treatment. News of his deteriorating health had begun circulating widely. However, no official statement had been issued until his sudden passing was confirmed.

National and Global Reactions

From the grassroots in Kibera to the corridors of power in Nairobi, and from African capitals to international diplomatic circles, tributes have been pouring in for a man who was never afraid to challenge the status quo.

Described by many as the “father of modern Kenyan democracy,” Raila Odinga’s political career spanned over four decades. A former detainee, fearless reformist, and five-time presidential contender. He was instrumental in ushering in multiparty democracy in the early 1990s. He led opposition movements and later served as Kenya’s second Prime Minister under the Grand Coalition Government from 2008 to 2013.

A Nation in Mourning

Flags are flying at half-mast, and a period of national mourning has been declared. The State Funeral Committee is expected to release a detailed schedule of memorial services and the final burial program in the coming days.

Condolence books have been opened at Parliament Buildings, the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the Capitol Hill offices, and all county headquarters. In Siaya, his rural home, preparations are already underway for what is expected to be one of the most solemn state burials in Kenya’s history.

Raila leaves behind his wife, Ida Odinga, their children, grandchildren, and a grateful nation.

Rest in Power, Baba.

Kenya will remember Raila Odinga not just as a politician, but as a movement. He was a conscience and a symbol of unrelenting hope in the face of adversity.

