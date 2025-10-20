Raila’s Sister Ruth Odinga Introduces Husband at Funeral

Kisumu, Kenya – In a heartfelt and unexpected moment during the funeral service of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, his sister Ruth Odinga publicly introduced her Ghanaian husband, Nana Busia. This drew attention and admiration from mourners gathered to celebrate the life of the revered Kenyan statesman.

Ruth Odinga, a former Deputy Governor of Kisumu County and a prominent figure in Kenyan politics, has largely kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, during her tribute to her late brother, she took a poignant moment to share a little-known part of her life with the nation.

- Advertisement -

“Many of you may not know this, but it was Raila who introduced me to my husband,” Ruth told the audience, her voice steady yet emotional. “Today, I want to introduce him to you as we say goodbye to a man who not only shaped our country but also brought love into my life.”

She then welcomed Nana Busia to the podium. She introduced him as her husband and the father of their four children, including their son Sankara Odinga.

Nana Busia, a member of a royal family in Ghana and a soft-spoken yet charismatic figure, addressed the mourners briefly but with deep respect. “Raila Odinga was more than a brother-in-law to me; he was a true African statesman. He stood firmly for justice and democracy not just in Kenya, but across the continent,” Busia said.

- Advertisement -

The introduction was met with warm applause. A lighthearted exchange between the couple brought a moment of levity to the otherwise somber event.

The late Raila Odinga, a towering figure in Kenya’s political history, passed away earlier this month. His funeral drew dignitaries, political leaders, and thousands of mourners from Kenya and abroad.

While the service was a solemn reflection on Raila’s lifelong dedication to public service and democracy, Ruth Odinga’s revelation added a personal and touching layer to the tribute. It highlighted Raila’s influence not just on national matters, but in shaping the lives of those closest to him.

As the Odinga family continues to mourn their patriarch, Ruth’s public acknowledgment of her family marks a rare glimpse into the private lives behind one of Kenya’s most prominent political dynasties.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel and X Account for news updates.