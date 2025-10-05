Rumours on Raila’s Health: ODM’s Official Response

Nairobi, Kenya – October 5, 2025: The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has come out strongly to dispel reports circulating on social media and some media outlets suggesting that its party leader, , is unwell and has travelled abroad for medical treatment.

In an official statement released on Sunday morning, Raila Odinga’s office confirmed that the former Prime Minister indeed left the country on Friday. It dismissed claims that the trip was health-related amidst the rumours on Raila’s health: ODM.

“Hon. Raila travelled out of the country on Friday evening. It is one of the many trips he has made this year. Definitely, it is not the last,” the statement read.

“He definitely did not travel to Europe as reported by bloggers and broadcast by some media houses. He is not indisposed, as prayed for by his frustrated opponents.” These rumours on Raila’s health: ODM suggest otherwise.

ODM also criticized a coordinated campaign of misinformation. They allege it is orchestrated by members of the opposition to create unnecessary panic among Odinga’s supporters and paint a picture of political instability within the party.

The statement directly pointed fingers at the United Opposition. This coalition is spearheaded by impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Alongside him are Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa.

“The political formation of impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his struggling team of Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa, among others, are on a familiar campaign. This campaign involves misinformation on the health of former Prime Minister and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga. Rumours on Raila’s health: ODM indicate a pattern of misinformation.

ODM reassured the public and party members that Raila Odinga remains in good health and continues to discharge his responsibilities, even while abroad. The party emphasized that travel by a political leader of Raila’s stature should not be sensationalized. This is particularly important in the absence of credible information.

This is not the first time speculation about Raila’s health has dominated headlines. In previous years, his international travels have often been misconstrued as medical emergencies. His office says this trend is driven by political mischief and desperation. These are tactics by rivals who see his continued influence as a threat. The ongoing rumours on Raila’s health: ODM, are a continuation of this trend.

The statement concluded with a call to media houses to practice responsible journalism and verify facts before broadcasting sensational claims, especially when it comes to matters of public interest such as the health of national leaders.

As Raila Odinga continues his engagements abroad, ODM has urged supporters to remain calm and ignore what it termed as “propaganda-driven distractions” from opponents.