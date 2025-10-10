Ruto Named Among Top 18 Richest Leaders in the World

Kenya’s President William Ruto has been ranked among the top 18 richest leaders in the world, joining a powerful club of global heads of state whose fortunes span hundreds of millions — and in some cases, trillions — of Kenyan shillings.

According to a recent report by Yahoo Finance, which compiled estimates of current and recent world leaders’ wealth, President Ruto is estimated to be worth Ksh51.7 billion, placing him ahead of several notable global figures such as Canada’s Mark Carney and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

- Advertisement -

The World’s Richest Political Leaders — Ranked by Net Worth

Here’s a look at where Ruto stands among some of the world’s wealthiest presidents and prime ministers:

Vladimir Putin (Russia) – at least Ksh51.7 trillion

Allegedly the richest head of state in the world, Putin’s exact wealth is shrouded in secrecy, with vast assets rumored to be hidden under proxies.

2. Alexander Lukashenko (Belarus) – Ksh1.1 trillion

Often dubbed “Europe’s last dictator,” Lukashenko is said to control vast state resources.

3. Donald Trump (USA) – Ksh932 billion

The US president and real estate tycoon retains immense wealth through business and branding ventures.

- Advertisement -

4. Kim Jong Un (North Korea) – Ksh647 billion

Despite North Korea’s economic isolation, the Kim family is believed to possess luxury properties, vehicles, and foreign bank accounts.

5. Xi Jinping (China) – Possibly Ksh194 billion

While China’s political elite rarely disclose personal assets, reports suggest Xi’s extended family controls substantial hidden wealth.

6. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea) – Ksh77 billion

Africa’s longest-serving president, known for an extravagant lifestyle and accusations of corruption.

7. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Türkiye) – Ksh64 billion

8. Paul Kagame (Rwanda) – Ksh64 billion

9. Ilham Aliyev (Azerbaijan) – Ksh64 billion

10. Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) – At least Ksh58.2 billion

A former businessman and union leader, Ramaphosa built a corporate empire before entering politics.

11. William Ruto (Kenya) – Ksh51.7 billion

Known for his “hustler” brand and humble roots, Ruto’s fortune places him among Africa’s wealthiest presidents. He attributes his wealth to agriculture, real estate, and investments, though critics have long called for clearer asset disclosures.

12. Emmanuel Macron (France) – Ksh4.07 billion

13. Mark Carney (Canada) – At least Ksh2.7 billion

14. Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine) – Ksh2.5 billion

The former actor and comedian turned wartime president has seen his profile — and reported wealth — rise sharply.

15. Lawrence Wong (Singapore) – Ksh647 million

16. Bongbong Marcos (The Philippines) – Ksh453 million

The son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, his family’s wealth has long been a subject of controversy.

17. Anwar Ibrahim (Malaysia) – Ksh310 million

18. Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela) – Ksh258 million

A List Shrouded in Mystery

The fortunes of many of these leaders are often shrouded in secrecy, with questions over how much is personally held versus controlled through state apparatus or family networks. In authoritarian regimes, leaders may have unchecked access to national resources, while in democratic states, assets are often declared publicly — though the accuracy of those declarations is sometimes debated.

While some wealth, such as that of Donald Trump or Cyril Ramaphosa, is publicly traceable through business ventures, others — like Kim Jong Un or Putin — remain speculative, with reports of offshore accounts, hidden real estate empires, and assets controlled through oligarchs or loyalists.

Ruto’s Rise to the Billionaire Club

President Ruto’s inclusion in this list is notable, particularly given his public narrative of rising from a rural background selling chickens to becoming Kenya’s top leader. His estimated net worth of Ksh51.7 billion includes interests in agriculture, hospitality, land, and energy.

In a country where millions live below the poverty line, Ruto’s wealth has often drawn criticism, especially amid concerns over government spending and the high cost of living. His administration maintains that his success is a testament to entrepreneurship — but the scale of his fortune continues to spark debate.

Final Thoughts

The Yahoo Finance list offers a rare glimpse into the personal wealth of world leaders, though the numbers remain estimates and are often contested or unverifiable due to the opaque nature of political wealth.

Still, for Kenyans and global observers alike, William Ruto’s inclusion among the world’s richest leaders is a powerful indicator of how far he has come — and how vast the financial disparity between heads of state and the average citizen can be.