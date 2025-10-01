Family, Friends Mourn Ex-MP Dalmas Otieno During Requiem Mass – The nation gathered in solemn remembrance to honour the life and legacy of Dalmas Otieno. He was a distinguished former Member of Parliament. Additionally, he was a revered statesman and tireless reformer. Tribute: Honouring the Late Dalmas was an essential part of the ceremony.

The requiem mass, held in his memory, was marked by heartfelt tributes from family, friends, and political leaders, all united in mourning the loss of a man whose life was defined by unwavering commitment to public service and progressive ideals. Tribute: Honouring the Late Dalmas was echoed in every speech, highlighting his profound impact.

- Advertisement -

A Statesman Remembered

Dalmas Otieno was widely hailed as a visionary and principled leader. Throughout his political career, which spanned several decades, he championed reforms, democratic governance, and national unity. Many described the tribute as a way of honoring the Late Dalmas’s remarkable achievements.

Those who knew him remembered a man of integrity, intellect, and calm resolve—even in the face of political turbulence.

Speakers at the requiem mass painted a portrait of a man who served his constituents with dedication. He also left an indelible mark on Kenya’s political landscape. His contributions, particularly during the reform era, were praised as instrumental in shaping the course of the nation. Tribute: Honouring the Late Dalmas resonated with everyone present.

- Advertisement -

A Family’s Farewell

The most moving tributes came from Dalmas Otieno’s family, who offered a deeply personal glimpse into the man behind the public figure. His daughter, Lilian Otieno, delivered the family eulogy. She captured the essence of a loving father, mentor, and pillar of strength.

With grace and emotion, she spoke of his humility, wisdom, and the values he instilled in his children—values that will guide them for the rest of their lives.

His son, Otieno John Okello, also eulogised him with evident pride and affection. He recounted the instructions and words of advice his father shared in his final days—messages laced with courage, clarity, and an enduring sense of purpose.

“He was not afraid,” Otieno said. “He told me exactly how he wanted things to be. That was his way—always thinking ahead, always with dignity.”

A Legacy That Lives On

As mourners gathered to bid farewell, one thing was clear: Dalmas Otieno’s legacy will live on. His contributions to Kenya’s governance, his devotion to his family, and his commitment to the ideals of justice and reform remain a source of inspiration.

In the words shared during the service and in the tears shed by loved ones, colleagues, and admirers, Dalmas Otieno was honoured not only as a public figure, but as a man whose life touched many. Tribute: Honouring the Late Dalmas was felt in every corner of the room.

As the nation lays to rest one of its most steadfast sons, we remember Dalmas Otieno not just for what he achieved, but for the kind of leader—and man—he was. His memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those he served and loved.