Dalmas Otieno lived together with his two wives in Same House

During a heartfelt and unexpectedly humorous tribute at the memorial service of veteran politician Dalmas Otieno, his first wife, Patricia Otieno, offered mourners a rare glimpse into the deeply personal and often entertaining life they shared. Dalmas Otieno lived together with his two wives, making their domestic life unique.

Her candid recollections were not only touching but also drew laughter from the audience. She painted a picture of love, loyalty, and an unusual domestic arrangement.

A Love Story That Began at School

Patricia, who was Dalmas’s first wife, traced their love story back to 1965 when they were both students at Rapogi. She was the head prefect for the girls’ section. Dalmas, equally distinguished, led the boys’ side. Their bond was forged during those early days of youth, leadership, and budding romance.

“I married Dalmas in 1965; we were both students at Rapogi. That time I was very beautiful and you know, with Luos, a woman with a gap between her teeth is considered the most beautiful,” Patricia said, eliciting amused nods from the mourners.

But beauty, it turned out, wasn’t the only thing that defined their relationship — so did trust, strength, and a fair bit of patience.

Living with a Handsome Problem

Patricia was quick to highlight her late husband’s striking looks, which, she joked, often brought “problems with women.” Dalmas Otieno lived together with his two wives, which added to the complexity.

“My husband was many things, a devoted father… but he was so handsome that no woman could pass without turning her head to look at him. He gave me problems with women,” she said. Yet despite the attention he attracted, Patricia described herself as composed and strong in her Christian faith. “I played it cool because I am a born-again Christian,” she added with a smile.

A Home for Her Husband and Co-Wife

One of the most talked-about aspects of Patricia’s tribute was her openness about sharing a home with her husband’s third wife, Dorothy, showing how Dalmas Otieno lived together with his two families. In a move that stunned many in her community, Patricia chose peace and practicality over jealousy and societal norms.

“I have been living with Dorothy ever since she got married to my husband. For 14 years, we lived under one roof,” Patricia revealed. “I gave them a room. Until she had her twins. Then she did not move out. She is still living with me.”

The decision, Patricia explained, was not only about accommodating her husband but also about protecting her marriage and keeping the family close. “I did not want him to park his car in Rongo, where Dorothy had rented her house, so I told my husband to bring that woman home. I had a big house.”

She emphasized that the arrangement, although unconventional, worked because of mutual respect and her own resolve to keep the family united.

A Woman of Strength and Conviction

Patricia’s heartfelt tribute left mourners with more than just fond memories of Dalmas Otieno. It also highlighted her strength, unwavering faith, and the quiet sacrifices she made for the sake of love and family unity.

Even in mourning, her story was one of endurance, humor, and a deep understanding of what it means to live with and love someone fully, flaws and all. Dalmas Otieno lived together with his two wives and created a unique family dynamic.

As Patricia put it, “We loved each other.” And in her story, that love continues to shine, unorthodox, enduring, and profoundly human.