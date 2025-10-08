Viral Video; Joho Implicated in Fresh Drug Trafficking Allegations

NAIROBI — A controversial new video circulating online has reignited allegations linking Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Hon. Ali Hassan Joho, to drug trafficking networks — accusations he has repeatedly denied in the past. The viral video, Joho implicated, has caused a stir among the public and media.

The video, titled “Kenyan Minister for Mining Mr. Joho Caught in Another Drugs Scandal”, purports to present new evidence tying the minister, along with a man identified as Da Mata Dos Santos, to illicit narcotics operations. The claims were reportedly made by Dr. Amkeni, a Kenyan Diaspora living in the United Kingdom.

A Resurfacing Scandal

This is not the first time Joho has been associated with such allegations. His name previously appeared in the now-infamous “Saitoti dossier” — a 2010 document tabled by the late Internal Security Minister Prof. George Saitoti, which allegedly linked several high-profile Kenyans to drug cartels. Joho has consistently maintained that he was never formally charged or convicted, and in 2013, he told a parliamentary vetting panel that no evidence was ever produced against him.

In past interviews, Joho has dismissed the accusations as politically motivated smears aimed at derailing his political career, emphasizing that the viral video, Joho implicated, is just another example of such tactics.

Allegations in the Video

While the full contents of the new video are still under review, it allegedly suggests:

Joho’s current position as Mining Minister is being used to mask or facilitate drug trafficking operations through JKIA.

Da Mata Dos Santos is implicated in trafficking, with Dr. Amkeni accusing him of involvement in a broader international network.

The video implies that prior investigations failed to fully expose the extent of the operation.

At the time of publication, neither Joho nor the Ministry of Mining had issued a formal statement in response to the video’s claims.

Political and Legal Ramifications

If substantiated, the claims could carry significant legal and political consequences:

Public Trust: The allegations risk further eroding public confidence in government institutions already perceived to be battling corruption and impunity.

International Relations: Given Kenya’s strategic position in the global fight against narcotics trafficking, renewed scrutiny could invite foreign law enforcement interest.

Ministerial Tenure: Opposition lawmakers are likely to call for Joho’s resignation or suspension pending an investigation.

However, observers have cautioned against rushing to judgment. A Political analyst notes that “Kenya has a long history of unverified accusations being weaponized in political battles,” and urges investigative agencies to independently verify any claims before taking action. The viral video, Joho implicated, exemplifies the need for caution and thorough investigation.

A Pattern of Denial and Defense

Joho has consistently fought back against drug-related allegations, often taking legal action against his accusers. In 2019, he filed defamation suits against several members of the Jubilee Party who publicly linked him to narcotics trafficking.

In 2024, during his vetting for the Mining docket, he again insisted that “no iota of evidence” had ever been produced against him in relation to drug trafficking claims.

What Comes Next?

As the video continues to circulate, civil society organizations and anti-corruption watchdogs are urging Kenyan authorities to treat the allegations with the seriousness they warrant — but also to ensure due process and evidence-based action.

It remains unclear whether Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) or the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will open a formal inquiry into the latest claims of the viral video, Joho implicated.

Until then, the allegations remain just that — allegations. But with public scrutiny intensifying and social media amplifying the video’s reach, pressure is mounting on authorities to act decisively — either to prosecute or to exonerate.

Below is the Video: