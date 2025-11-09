Affordable Housing by Optiven Limited and Its Benefits

Like the developing nations, Kenya is facing a housing deficit, especially in urban areas. The demand for affordable quality housing continues to rise and with limited access to financing, achieving affordable housing continues to become a challenge.

Optiven Limited recognizes the role of affordable housing and has welcomed the challenge by offering solutions that meet demand and align with our broader vision of social economic transformation. Our approach to affordable housing involves the provision of value-added properties in the desired locations that are affordable and convenient to Kenyans across the globe.

We have addressed the challenge of financial constraints by allowing flexible payment options that allow investors to spread the cost over a longer period making affordable housing attainable. Additionally, we have partnered with financial institutions easing the process of securing funding for our clients.

In addition to providing affordable and convenient properties, we also focus on delivering a well-planned and sustainable project by incorporating green living principles. Through our different levels of properties, we add value to our gated communities through solar street lighting, a tree-lined main road, electricity, water, an entry gate, and a caretaker on site.

Dr. George Wachiuri explains the significance is that we are able to create vibrant communities while contributing to long-term sustainability. Our locations include Nanyuki, Nakuru, Konza, Vipingo, and Malindi giving you proximity to social amenities that provide convenience and quality of life.

Availability of infrastructure is key in our decision-making providing the opportunity for our investors to gain significant resale value when offsetting. Where our projects are important to us but more important to our clients as it gives them options on the most suitable project to maximize their investment.

“Our vision is to provide strategic, prime, and affordable housing, empowering our clients socially and economically increasing the homeownership rates,” Dr. Wachiuri highlights.

Affordable Housing by Optiven Limited and Its Benefits