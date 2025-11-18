Best Money Transfer Services for Sending Cash to Kenya in 2025

Sending money to Kenya has become faster, cheaper, and more convenient than ever. Whether you’re supporting family back home, paying for services, or handling business transactions, choosing the right money transfer service can save you time and money. The best money transfer services for sending cash to Kenya offer low fees, fast delivery, competitive exchange rates, and convenient cash-pickup locations.

Here’s a detailed guide on the top money transfer services for sending cash to Kenya and how to choose the best one for your needs.

1. Western Union – Best for Cash Pickup Availability

Western Union remains one of the most popular options for sending money to Kenya. With thousands of agent locations across the country—including banks, supermarkets, and post offices—recipients can pick up cash almost anywhere.

Why Western Union Is a Good Choice

Extensive cash pickup locations nationwide

Fast transfers, often within minutes

Multiple sending options: online, mobile app, or in person

Best For:

Users who need convenient and immediate cash pickup in Kenya.

2. MoneyGram – Reliable, Fast, and Widely Accepted

MoneyGram is another global giant that provides reliable transfers to Kenya. It’s particularly useful for senders who want a mix of speed and accessibility.

Key Benefits

Quick delivery, sometimes in minutes

Many agent locations across Kenya

Allows sending from bank, mobile, or retail outlets

Best For:

People looking for fast, secure transfers with widespread pickup points.

3. Remitly – Best for Speed and Low-Cost Options

Remitly has grown quickly due to its Express and Economy options. Senders can choose fast transfers at a slightly higher cost or slower transfers with low or zero fees.

Remitly Highlights

Express transfers arrive in minutes

Economy transfers offer low fees

Supports MPesa deposits, bank transfers, and cash pickup

Best For:

Users wanting a balance between speed and affordability, especially for MPesa transfers to Kenya.

4. WorldRemit – Best for Mobile Transfers and Convenience

WorldRemit is favored for its easy-to-use app and wide range of payout options.

Why People Choose WorldRemit

Transfers directly to MPesa, bank accounts, or cash pickup

Transparent fees and competitive exchange rates

Fast and reliable delivery

Best For:

Senders who prefer mobile transfers or want multiple payout methods.

5. Tap Tap Send – Most Popular Among Kenyans in the USA

For Kenyans living in the United States, Tap Tap Send has become a top choice due to zero transfer fees and strong exchange rates.

Tap Tap Send Advantages

No fees to send money

Fast delivery to MPesa

Simple, user-friendly mobile app

Best For:

Kenyans in the USA looking for an affordable way to send money instantly to MPesa.

6. LemFi – Best for Speed and Zero-Fee Promotions

LemFi (formerly Lemonade Finance) is increasingly popular among the Kenyan diaspora because of its competitive rates and free transfers for new users.

Key Benefits

Fast deposits to MPesa

Strong exchange rates

Frequent zero-fee promotions

Best For:

Users who want a low-cost money transfer option with fast delivery, especially from the USA and UK.

Which Money Transfer Service Is Best for Sending Money to Kenya?

The best service depends on your priorities:

Best for Lowest Fees:

Tap Tap Send, LemFi

Best for Fastest Delivery:

Remitly Express, Western Union, MoneyGram

Best for Cash Pickup:

Western Union, MoneyGram, WorldRemit

Best for MPesa Transfers:

Tap Tap Send, LemFi, Remitly, WorldRemit

Final Thoughts

When sending money to Kenya, choosing the right service can help you save money and ensure faster, more convenient transfers. For most Kenyan diaspora—especially those in the USA—Tap Tap Send and LemFi offer the best combination of low cost and instant delivery. However, traditional providers like Western Union, MoneyGram, Remitly, and WorldRemit remain strong choices depending on your specific needs.