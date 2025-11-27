Body of Kenyan Uber Driver Killed in Louisiana to Return Home

The body of Frederick Kiprono, a Kenyan Uber driver tragically killed in a highway shooting in Louisiana, is being prepared for repatriation to Kenya. His remains are currently at a funeral home in Dallas. Friends and relatives are planning a memorial service before he is flown to Kenya for burial.

Kiprono, originally from Moiben in Uasin Gishu County, had lived in the United States for several years. He was known for his dedication to supporting his family both in Kenya and in the diaspora. His death has sent shockwaves throughout Kenyan communities in North America and at home. Many describe him as hardworking, humble, and deeply committed to his roots.

Details of the Shreveport Shooting

The fatal incident occurred on November 21 along Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in Shreveport, Louisiana. According to police reports, shots were fired from another vehicle while Kiprono was driving. The attack also claimed the life of one of his passengers, 18-year-old Tatum Ashley.

Shreveport police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting:

- Advertisement -

Travelia Loston (17)

Joshua Thomas (18)

Authorities are still searching for a third suspect, Dennis Scott, who officials say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Fundraiser — “Support for Frederick Kiprono’s Final Journey”

In the wake of the tragedy, family members and community supporters launched a fundraising campaign titled “GoFundMe – Support for Frederick Kiprono’s Final Journey”. It’s being organised by Eli Kosgei.

The fundraiser aims to raise US $22,000 to cover costs associated with repatriating Kiprono’s body to Kenya. It also includes funeral arrangements, travel, and supporting the family during this difficult time.

So far, the campaign has raised US $15,050 through over 340 donations on GoFundMe.

In the campaign description, family and friends — including those in Kenya, Kentucky, Texas, Indiana, and Shreveport — appeal for prayers, solidarity, and “any contribution, big or small,” to help give Frederick a dignified send-off.

Supporters from across the diaspora have already answered the call. This shows the strength and unity of the community during this painful time.

Family and Community in Mourning

Kiprono leaves behind a close-knit family. This includes his sister Everlyn Cheruto in Kentucky, his brother William Songok in Kenya, cousins in Texas and Indiana, and nieces in Shreveport. His death has brought together members of the Kalenjin diaspora. Many are rallying to support the family emotionally and financially.

Gotabgaa International Inc., the global organization representing the Kalenjin community abroad, issued a statement confirming the tragedy. Its president, Janeth Ngeno-Rutto, expressed condolences. She called for solidarity as arrangements for repatriation and burial continue.

Memorial Plans in Dallas

A memorial service in Dallas is being organized to honor Kiprono’s life, celebrate his contributions to both his American and Kenyan communities, and allow loved ones in the U.S. to pay their final respects before his body is transported to Kenya.

As preparations move forward, community members and friends are sharing memories of a man remembered for his resilience, gentle nature, and steadfast commitment to family.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel and X Account for news updates.