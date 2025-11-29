Canada Issues 1,000 Invitations in Latest Express Entry Draw

Canada has conducted a new Express Entry draw targeting Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates, issuing 1,000 Invitations to Apply (ITAs). The required Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score for this round was 531, a slight decrease from the previous CEC draw on November 12, which also issued 1,000 ITAs.

With the last six CEC-specific draws posting CRS cut-offs between 531 and 534, this trend demonstrates continued stability for candidates with Canadian work experience.

Understanding the Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

The Canadian Experience Class (CEC) stream is designed for skilled workers who have already contributed to Canada’s labor market. To qualify, applicants must meet the following core requirements:

At least one year of paid, full-time work experience—or an equivalent amount of part-time skilled work—completed in Canada within the last three years.

The work must fall under eligible National Occupational Classification (NOC) categories considered “skilled.”

Applicants must have held valid temporary resident status (such as a work permit) during the period of employment.

Importantly, certain types of work do not qualify for CEC:

Work completed without proper authorization

Work performed outside Canada

Unpaid or volunteer work, even if performed in Canada

These criteria ensure that CEC candidates have legally obtained, verifiable, skilled Canadian work experience that aligns with Canada’s long-term economic and labor needs.

Recent Express Entry Activity in 2025

The CEC draw on November 26, 2025, followed a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw held on November 25, which issued 777 ITAs with a required CRS score of 699 due to the additional points awarded for provincial nomination.

So far in 2025, Canada has conducted:

22 PNP draws

13 CEC draws

7 French-language proficiency draws

2 draws for education occupations

6 draws for healthcare and social services occupations

1 draw for trade occupations

These draw patterns reflect Canada’s ongoing strategy to target applicants who help address national and sector-specific labor shortages.

Express Entry Trends in 2024

Understanding recent trends further highlights Canada’s evolving immigration priorities. In 2024, the federal government conducted a diverse mix of draws, including:

9 all-program draws

11 draws targeting French-speaking candidates

1 draw for transport occupations

1 draw for agriculture and agri-food occupations

3 draws for healthcare occupations

1 draw for STEM occupations

14 PNP draws

10 CEC draws

2 draws for trade occupations

These results underscore the continued importance of bilingual applicants, healthcare workers, STEM professionals, tradespeople, and other essential occupations in supporting Canada’s long-term economic growth.

What Should CEC and Express Entry Candidates Do Next?

With CRS cut-offs remaining competitive, candidates are strongly encouraged to secure an approved job offer, which can significantly increase their CRS score and improve their chances of receiving an ITA in future draws.

Check Your Eligibility

If you are unsure whether you meet the requirements for Express Entry or the CEC stream, you can complete a free online evaluation. You'll receive your personalized results within 1–2 business days, helping you plan the most effective pathway toward Canadian permanent residence.