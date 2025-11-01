Canada Issues 6000 Invitations for Permanent Residency Applicants

Ottawa, October 29, 2025 — Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has conducted one of the largest Express Entry draws of the year, issuing 6,000 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residency under the French language proficiency category. The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cut-off score for this draw was 416. This reflects the federal government’s continued focus on Francophone immigration and bilingual talent outside Quebec.

Express Entry Draw Highlights

Held on October 29, 2025, this IRCC Express Entry draw targeted candidates demonstrating strong French language proficiency. This further advances Canada’s commitment to fostering bilingualism and supporting Francophone communities across the country. The 6,000 invitations make this one of the largest language-based draws of the year. It reinforces the importance of language category draws in meeting Canada’s economic immigration goals.

Express Entry Pool Overview – October 2025

As of October 26, 2025, the Express Entry pool contained 248,253 active candidates. These figures illustrate the competitive nature of Canada’s immigration system. The targeted draws play a crucial role in shaping outcomes:

72,000+ candidates have CRS scores between 401 and 450

69,503 candidates fall within the 451–500 CRS range

26,000+ candidates exceed 500 points

This distribution highlights how many skilled workers remain in the pool despite strong credentials and underscores the value of category-based draws that prioritize specific language skills, occupations, or other policy priorities.

CRS Bonus Points for French and English Proficiency

Under current Express Entry rules, candidates who demonstrate high-level French language proficiency can significantly boost their CRS scores. Those who achieve NCLC level 7 or higher in all four French competencies (speaking, reading, writing, and listening) receive valuable bonus points:

25 additional points if their English is at CLB 4 or below (or untested)

50 bonus points if their English proficiency reaches CLB 5 or higher

This system rewards bilingual applicants and supports their successful economic integration. It enhances their cultural contribution within Canada’s diverse workforce.

Canada’s Focus on Francophone Immigration

IRCC’s continued investment in Francophone immigration pathways aims to increase the share of French-speaking newcomers settling outside Quebec. These draws not only help meet Canada’s immigration targets but also contribute to the vitality of bilingual communities nationwide.

Candidates are encouraged to list their strongest official language—French or English—as their first language in their Express Entry profile to maximize scoring potential and eligibility for future draws.

Supporting Economic Growth Through Targeted Immigration

By holding frequent category-based Express Entry draws, Canada continues to attract skilled professionals who align with the country’s labor market needs and linguistic goals. The combination of a large invitation round and a moderate CRS threshold of 416 demonstrates IRCC’s commitment. They aim to balance competitiveness with inclusivity in the Canadian immigration system.

