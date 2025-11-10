Canada Targets US H-1B Visa Holders with New Talent Strategy

Ottawa, Canada – The Government of Canada has unveiled a bold new International Talent Strategy. This is designed to attract world-class researchers and highly skilled U.S. H-1B visa holders facing uncertainty south of the border. The initiative is backed by a USD 1.2 billion investment. It underscores Canada’s growing commitment to positioning itself as a global hub for innovation, research, and technology.

$1.2 Billion Investment to Recruit Top Global Researchers

Under the new immigration strategy, Canada plans to recruit more than 1,000 leading international researchers. This aims to strengthen its academic and innovation ecosystems. The funding will support universities, research institutions, and private-sector collaborations. These will advance science, clean technology, and artificial intelligence.

Officials say the strategy aligns with Canada’s long-term economic goals of enhancing competitiveness and fostering sustainable growth through skilled immigration.

Accelerated Pathway for H-1B Visa Holders

A key component of the plan is the accelerated immigration pathway for U.S.-based H-1B visa holders. This follows the success of Canada’s 2023 H-1B Open Work Permit pilot. The pilot allowed thousands of American tech workers—many of whom faced visa expiry or uncertainty in the U.S.—to transition to Canada with open work permits.

The new pathway aims to provide a clear and fast route for highly skilled professionals to live and work in Canada. It focuses on sectors such as information technology, engineering, health sciences, and advanced manufacturing.

“Canada is seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to attract top global talent,” said Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. “Our goal is to make Canada the destination of choice for skilled professionals who want stability, opportunity, and a pathway to permanent residence.”

Building on Canada’s Tech Immigration Momentum

The 2023 pilot program demonstrated strong demand from U.S.-based tech workers. Applications filled within 48 hours of launch. By transforming that pilot into a permanent and streamlined immigration pathway, Canada hopes to capture talent from the United States. This talent may otherwise be lost due to U.S. immigration gridlock.

Industry leaders have praised the move as a strategic win for Canada’s innovation economy. With global competition for talent intensifying, this initiative is seen as a proactive step. It ensures that Canada remains a magnet for skilled immigrants and research excellence.

A New Era for Global Talent Mobility

The International Talent Strategy reflects Canada’s broader immigration vision. It aims at attracting individuals who can drive economic growth and scientific discovery. With the new funding and programs targeting H-1B visa holders, Canada is positioning itself as a top destination. It appeals to professionals seeking long-term stability and a future in research and technology.

