Death Announcement: George Yonge Remembered Fondly

WINCHESTER, VA — George Yonge, 38, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on November 4, 2025, due to severe complications from bacterial meningitis. Born in Nairobi, Kenya, George was the beloved son of Maurice Yonge and Margaret Maraga. His life was defined by compassion, integrity, and a deep love for family and community.

A Life of Dedication and Service

George’s academic journey began at Makerere University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Management. His passion for healthcare led him to Frederick Community College, where he graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy, earning the Director’s Award for excellence.

Professionally, George served as a respiratory therapist at Frederick Health Hospital, where he was admired for his kindness, professionalism, and positive spirit. Colleagues remember him as someone who brightened every room—always offering a warm smile, encouraging words, and unwavering support to patients and staff alike.

A Passionate Arsenal Supporter and Loving Family Man

Outside of his work, George was a lifelong supporter of the Arsenal Football Club, never missing a match and proudly celebrating their victories. He was especially delighted by Arsenal’s top-of-the-table performance this season.

- Advertisement -

Above all, George was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Miranda Yonge, and his cherished daughter, Maggie Wata Yonge, who was truly the light of his life. His commitment to his family was evident in every moment—whether through shared laughter, guidance, or his constant presence at home.

Family and Legacy

George is also survived by his siblings Lawrence Yonge, Monica Yonge Geh, Norega Saa, Silvia Yonge, Linda Yonge, and Alex Nandwa; nephews Ferry Odero, Zane Kah, Jeremy Oduro, Jacob, and Noah; and nieces Elise and Patience. He leaves behind countless friends, relatives, and colleagues who will miss his warmth, generosity, and unwavering faith.

Funeral and Celebration of Life

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET at The Center Church, located at 5115 Pegasus Ct, Suite A, Frederick, MD 21704.

The funeral service will begin at 12:30 PM, followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens at 2:30 PM.

A Celebration of Life will take place the same day from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Frederick Health Village, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.

Remembering George Yonge

George’s legacy lives on through the lives he touched—his patients, coworkers, friends, and family. He will be remembered not only for his professional excellence but also for his compassion, humor, and love for life.

Financial Information Is as follows:

Zelle: Linda Yonge – 3013327107

CashApp: Brps97