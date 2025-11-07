Diaspora Kenyans Launch Petition to End Tourist Fees for Families

NAIROBI, Kenya — A growing number of Kenyans living abroad have launched a petition calling on the Government of Kenya to end what they describe as an unfair and discriminatory practice of charging diaspora families “tourist” or “non-resident” rates at Kenya’s national heritage and conservation sites.

The online petition, now circulating on Change.org, urges the government to recognize diaspora families as part of the Kenyan community and to create a fair pricing system that reflects their contribution to the nation.

At present, Kenyan citizens with a national ID can pay as little as Ksh 300 to enter popular destinations such as Nairobi National Park, Amboseli, or Kenya’s national museums. However, their spouses or children who do not hold Kenyan IDs are charged “tourist” or “non-resident” rates — as high as $52 (Ksh 7,000) for adults and $26 (Ksh 3,500) for children.

“This policy creates unnecessary barriers for diaspora families visiting home,” said one petitioner. “It sends a painful message — that our loved ones are seen as foreigners in their own homeland.”

The petitioners argue that the current pricing structure fails to acknowledge the economic and social contributions of the Kenyan diaspora community, which remits billions of shillings annually to support the local economy. According to the Central Bank of Kenya, diaspora remittances are a leading source of foreign exchange, surpassing tourism and agriculture in some years.

“Diaspora Kenyans are among the biggest investors in Kenya’s economy. We support our families, build homes, and promote Kenya abroad. It is unfair that when we return home, our families are treated as tourists,” the petition adds.

The campaign proposes that the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) adopt a sliding scale or family-based pricing policy, allowing mixed-status families to pay resident or citizen-equivalent rates instead of full tourist charges.

Supporters of the petition emphasize that the move would not only promote diaspora tourism but also strengthen cultural identity and family ties for Kenyans abroad.

“Diaspora families are not tourists — they are Kenyans reconnecting with their heritage,” said one community leader supporting the campaign. “It’s time for the government to show inclusivity and fairness.”

The petition to stop Kenya’s diaspora families from being charged tourist rates continues to gain traction online, drawing signatures from across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

To learn more or support the initiative, visit the official petition page here: Kenyan Diaspora Families Are Not Tourists – Sign the Petition.

