Homeless Kenyans Living on the Streets of Saudi Arabia

In a distressing turn of events, hundreds of Kenyan women and their children remain stranded in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — many undocumented, homeless, and unable to return home.

On Thursday, 13 November 2025, Karungo wa Thang’wa, Senator for Kiambu County, took to social media to spotlight their plight, demanding answers from the Kenyan government and the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh — and urging affected Kenyans to reach out directly to his office so the matter may be raised on the floor of the Senate.

The Plight of Kenyan Mothers and Children in Saudi Arabia

Senator Wa Thang’wa revealed the heartbreaking case of a Kenyan mother from Vihiga County, living in Riyadh with her eight-year-old daughter, whose return to Kenya has been blocked for years.

Key factors contributing to the hardship include:

Many women worked in Saudi Arabia as domestic workers or caregivers, often under difficult conditions.

Children born to these mothers outside of marriage face severe legal hurdles. Under Saudi law, sex outside of marriage is criminalised, and children born from such circumstances often are unregistered and undocumented — sometimes referred to as “stateless.”

The Kenyan Embassy reportedly demanded DNA tests for mothers and children before repatriation is approved. In some cases, DNA samples were collected three years ago with no results returned.

The Kenyan government acknowledges the problem: as of 2025, about 388 children born to Kenyan mothers in Saudi Arabia have been identified.

Why It Happens: Legal, Bureaucratic and Human Rights Dimensions

Legal and Immigration Barriers

Saudi Arabia’s laws make it extremely difficult for children born out of wedlock or those without proper documentation to obtain exit visas or access education, healthcare and other services.

In Kenya’s Parliament, the Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs acknowledged the children born abroad should, in principle, be Kenyan citizens by the Kenyan Constitution (Article 14), but practical and procedural barriers remain.

Bureaucratic Delays and Embassy Challenges

DNA testing and clearance procedures by the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh have been criticised as slow and opaque, leaving many mothers in limbo.

Some mothers claim they were mistreated by officials or branded as “prostitutes” for having children out of wedlock.

Human Rights and Vulnerability

Many of these women face exploitation: withheld salaries, confiscated passports, abusive employers, and then being left without employer protection.

The children face virtually no support: no documentation, no schooling, no healthcare, and often forced into informal settlements or living on the streets.

What Senator Wa Thang’wa Is Doing

He publicly raised the matter on 13 November via his social media account, calling on the Kenyan government and embassy to respond.

He urged Kenyans in similar situations in Saudi Arabia to contact his office directly so he can compile their stories and push the issue at the Senate.

He committed to raising the issue on the Senate floor to ensure accountability and action.

The Urgent Call: What Must Be Done

Immediate Repatriation: The Kenyan government and embassy must expedite the safe return of stranded mothers and children who wish to come home. Transparent DNA & Exit Visa Process: Clear timelines and communication for DNA testing and exit clearance must be guaranteed. Support for Reintegration: Upon return, families need assistance – healthcare, education for children, counselling and reintegration into Kenyan society. Tighten Labour Recruitment Oversight: Strengthen regulation of agencies that place Kenyan women abroad to prevent exploitation, trafficking, and abandonment. Diplomatic Engagement: Kenya needs to negotiate with Saudi Arabia to address the legal status of children born out of wedlock and secure rights for migrant workers. Awareness & Prevention: Potential migrant workers must be educated about the risks, registration procedures, and support services when going abroad.

Conclusion

The plight of Kenyan mothers and their children stranded in Saudi Arabia is a deeply distressing humanitarian issue — rooted in legal complexity, bureaucratic inertia, and human rights challenges. The call by Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa shines a much-needed spotlight on the crisis. It is now imperative for the Kenyan government, diaspora ministry, and embassy officials to act swiftly and decisively — ensuring no Kenyan is left to languish without support, documentation or a way home.

Homeless Kenyans Living on the Streets of Saudi Arabia