How to Open Equity Bank Diaspora Account – Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a Kenyan living or working abroad, managing finances back home doesn’t have to be complicated. The Equity Bank Diaspora Account offers an easy, secure, and convenient way to handle your money in Kenya from anywhere in the world. The Equity Ordinary Account is an ideal choice for individuals who want a reliable account for personal deposits, daily business transactions, and remittances.

In this article, we’ll guide you through the key features, benefits, requirements, and the step-by-step process of how to open an Equity Bank Diaspora Account online.

Who Can Open an Equity Bank Diaspora Account?

The Equity Ordinary Account is designed for:

Individuals (either single or joint accounts)

Kenyans in the diaspora who want seamless access to their funds in Kenya

Entrepreneurs and professionals managing business and family expenses back home

Key Features of the Equity Ordinary Account

No minimum operating balance

No monthly charges or ledger fees

Full access to mobile and internet banking

Choice of prepaid, debit, or credit cards

Cash and cheque deposits accepted

Account access from any country where Equity Bank operates

Instant Mastercard or Visa Card issued upon application

📞 24-hour customer support via +254 763 026 481 or info@equitybank.co.ke

Benefits of Opening an Equity Bank Diaspora Account

Opening an Equity Ordinary Account comes with numerous advantages for Kenyans abroad:

No maintenance or ledger fees

Easy access to mobile and online banking for real-time transactions

Ability to send remittances and manage bills in Kenya

Access to customer support anytime, anywhere

Direct connection with Equity Bank’s branches and agents across multiple countries

For those in the United States, you can also get in-person assistance through Huduma Center USA at hudumacenter.com among other Agents.

Requirements for Opening an Equity Bank Diaspora Account

Before applying, prepare the following documents:

Recent colored passport-size photo Proof of address document Copy of Kenyan ID (both sides) or passport (include the page with your photo) Copy of your KRA PIN certificate Filled email indemnity form FATCA W-9 and confidentiality waiver forms (for U.S. clients)

Step-by-Step Process: How to Open an Equity Bank Diaspora Account

Follow these steps to successfully open your Equity Ordinary Account online:

Download the application and email indemnity forms from the official Equity Bank website. Fill out both forms completely. Collect and scan all required documents listed above. Zip all documents (forms + attachments) into one single file. Go to the “Apply for an Account” section on the Equity Bank website. Fill in the online form and upload your zipped documents. Submit your completed application to Diaspora.Banking@equitybank.co.ke. Mail the original hard copy of the email indemnity form to:

Diaspora Banking

Equity Bank (Kenya) Ltd.

Equity Centre, Upper Hill, Hospital Road, Ground Floor

P.O. Box 103098 – 00101, Nairobi, Kenya

Charges and Tariff Information

Equity Bank provides transparent and competitive rates. To review all applicable fees and charges for this service, visit https://equitygroupholdings.com/ke/media/images/docs/tariff-guide.pdf.

Conclusion

The Equity Bank Diaspora Account is the perfect solution for Kenyans abroad who want to manage finances in Kenya effortlessly. With no minimum balance, no monthly charges, and full digital banking access, it’s designed to fit the lifestyle of modern diaspora customers.

Whether you’re sending money home, saving for a project, or running a business, Equity Bank Kenya makes it easy to stay connected to your financial goals—no matter where you are.

Need Help?

📞 Call +254 763 026 481

📧 Email info@equitybank.co.ke

🌐 Visit www.equitybankgroup.com

How to Open Equity Bank Diaspora Account – Step-by-Step Guide