Inside ISP’s New Cultural Exchange Pathway Overview

The International Scholars Program (ISP) founder and CEO Bob Mwiti went live for a special webinar and his goal was simple: explain how ISP is evolving beyond master’s study in the United States and opening doors for even more people who want to live, work or train abroad.

For almost eight years, ISP has been known for helping graduate students secure funding and placements for STEM master’s programs in the U.S. Now, Bob shared, that focus is expanding into four clear pathways: Academic Study, Cultural Exchange, Vocational Training and Permanent Residency options across several destinations.

The big reveal of the day was the Cultural Exchange Pathway, with a special spotlight on the hospitality elective in the United States.

Bob explained that beginning January 2026, ISP will officially support opportunities not just in the U.S., but also in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Each country will have multiple pathways built for different profiles and goals.

Academic Study will continue what ISP already does so well, now with support for both undergraduate and graduate programs. Vocational Training will cater to those from technical and TVET backgrounds. Permanent Residency will be for people who want to explore long term migration options. And Cultural Exchange will serve those who want to gain international experience through internships and structured training programs abroad.

The live session focused entirely on Cultural Exchange in the U.S., and specifically on hospitality.

Bob broke down cultural exchange in very simple terms. It is a way for young people to come to the United States to work, train and experience day to day life while learning how corporate America operates.

Under ISP, the Cultural Exchange Pathway will have several “electives” such as hospitality, teaching, STEM, business, agriculture and research scholars. The hospitality elective is the first to go live, with others following after partnerships and structures are finalized.

Within hospitality, there are two tracks: internship and trainee. The internship track is meant for current students in hospitality related programs or recent graduates who completed their studies within the last 12 months.

The trainee track is for those who graduated more than a year ago or for people without a formal hospitality qualification but with at least five years of solid work experience in the hospitality industry.

There is also an age requirement. The cultural exchange programs ISP will support are

To make this happen, several players are involved. ISP coordinates and guides the applicant. A U.S. sponsor approved by the Department of State issues the DS-2019 immigration form and manages compliance. A host company, usually a four or five star hotel, resort or fine dining establishment, provides the actual internship or training placement. In some cases, the same organization can be both sponsor and placement partner.

ISP’s role is to vet applicants, advise them on the right track, help with placement through its partners, support the visa preparation process and offer relocation guidance such as flights and housing options.

It is a new chapter for ISP and a new doorway for young people across Africa and beyond who want to grow their careers on a global stage, then carry that experience back home.

