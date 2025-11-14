Kenyan Priest Father Ojuok Denied US Re-Entry After Visa Refusal

NEW YORK, USA — A Kenyan-born Catholic priest father John K. Ojuok serving in the Diocese of Ogdensburg in New York State has been denied re-entry into the United States. This occurred after the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi refused to issue him a renewed visa stamp. The incident has raised concerns within the Catholic community and prompted the diocese to issue a caution to all foreign-born clergy.

Denied Visa Without Explanation

According to diocesan officials, Father Ojuok traveled from the United States to Nairobi, Kenya. He went to visit his mother and complete the routine procedure of renewing the visa stamp on his valid R-1 religious worker visa. Despite being in full legal status in the U.S. and serving in active ministry, the priest was denied the visa stamp without explanation following his interview at the U.S. Embassy.

The refusal effectively blocks his return to the United States, where he has been serving the Catholic community under the Diocese of Ogdensburg.

Growing Scrutiny of Visa Renewals for Clergy

The Diocese of Ogdensburg confirmed the situation and expressed deep concern about what they describe as increased scrutiny and unpredictability. These issues affect the visa renewal process for clergy and religious workers. In response, the diocese has advised all foreign-born priests and religious leaders to avoid international travel until the situation becomes clearer.

This precaution is aimed at preventing similar disruptions, especially as many clergy members rely on R-1 visas to continue serving parishes in rural and underserved areas of the U.S.

Impact on Parish Communities

Father Ojuok’s sudden inability to return has left his parish and fellow clergy scrambling to reorganize pastoral duties. Rural dioceses like Ogdensburg often depend heavily on international priests due to persistent clergy shortages.

Community members and parish leaders have expressed hope that the situation will be resolved quickly, allowing the priest to return to his ministry in New York.

Broader Concerns for Immigrant Clergy in the U.S.

The incident highlights growing concerns about immigration challenges faced by foreign-born clergy. This is particularly true in light of stricter visa vetting procedures. Faith-based organizations across the United States have recently reported longer processing times, inconsistent outcomes, and increased documentation demands for R-1 religious worker visas and renewals.

Many worry that such hurdles could worsen existing clergy shortages in multiple dioceses nationwide.

Awaiting Further Updates

The Diocese of Ogdensburg has stated that it will continue to support Father Ojuok and pursue all available options to resolve the matter. As of now, neither the U.S. Embassy nor immigration authorities have provided an official explanation for the visa denial.

The situation remains under review, with the diocese urging its clergy and parishioners to pray for a swift and just resolution.

