Kenyan Taxi Driver Strangled in Dubai – Pleads for Help to Return

Brian Kiplimo, a 26-year-old Kenyan taxi driver in Dubai, is appealing for urgent government intervention after surviving a violent assault by a passenger and later facing serious challenges in accessing treatment, legal support, and his passport.

Kiplimo, whose ordeal went viral after a distressing video circulated online, travelled to Dubai in August 2024 after securing a job through a local recruitment agency. He was employed by KABI Taxi Company. He hoped to build a better future for himself and his family back home in Kenya.

Assault Inside the Taxi

According to Kiplimo, the incident occurred when a male passenger suddenly shifted from the back seat to the front before grabbing him by the neck and attempting to strangle him. In the struggle to breathe and control the vehicle, Kiplimo says the taxi swerved off the road. It hit a pavement.

Desperate, he repeatedly sounded the horn. This caught the attention of a passing motorcyclist who immediately contacted police and medical responders. Kiplimo was rushed to Rashid Hospital with a swollen neck, weak voice, and difficulty breathing.

Struggles Accessing Medical Care

Despite his injuries, Kiplimo says he faced obstacles in receiving proper treatment. He claims he was asked to pay for a medical report he could not afford and received limited support from his employer.

Instead of accompanying him to the authorities as he requested, the company allegedly handed him a letter written in Arabic. They provided access to a counsellor — despite his request specifically being for medical care.

Lack of Support From Employer and Delays in Assistance

In an effort to seek help, Kiplimo visited the Kenyan Consulate in Dubai on 15 November, where officials reportedly urged the taxi company to assist him. However, he states that no action was taken afterward.

With his health deteriorating, Kiplimo says he became too ill to work and struggled to breathe and speak. These conditions left him vulnerable to being labelled a “runaway employee.” Such a classification in the UAE can lead to fines, detention, or deportation.

Appeal for Government Help to Retrieve Passport and Return Home

Kiplimo now urgently seeks assistance from the Kenyan government, saying he cannot retrieve his passport or clear his status with authorities without proper company support. His greatest wish is to return safely to Kenya to continue his recovery.

“I just want to go home. I can’t work, I’m still in pain, and I can’t get my passport back,”

— Kiplimo appeals.

As his story gains attention, Kenyans at home and abroad are calling for swift diplomatic intervention. The intention is to ensure he receives justice, medical support, and safe repatriation.

Kenyan Taxi Driver Strangled in Dubai – Pleads for Help to Return