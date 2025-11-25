Thanksgiving Gathering in Honor of Pastor Peter Osano – Dec 2nd

The Osano family invites friends, church members, and loved ones to a Thanksgiving Gathering in honor of Rev. Pastor Eng. Peter Osano and his son, Edward “Brownie” Osano, on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, at 5:00 PM. This heartfelt memorial event will be held at Life Source Church for All Nations, 8800 48th Ave, College Park, MD 20740.

This special gathering is dedicated to thanking God for His faithfulness. It is also about celebrating the legacy, impact, and cherished memories of two remarkable individuals. Their lives touched many. Rev. Pastor Eng. Peter Osano is remembered for his unwavering faith, leadership, and service. Meanwhile, Edward “Brownie” Osano is honored for his warmth, kindness, and joyful spirit.

The event’s theme is inspired by Proverbs 10:7 — “The memory of the righteous is a blessing.” Attendees will join together in worship, thanksgiving, and reflection. The community remembers their enduring influence.

Informal Fellowship Gathering

In addition to the church service, there will be an informal fellowship on the same day at the family residence:

19517 Ridge Heights Dr, Gaithersburg, MD 20787

Time: From 11:00 AM

Family, friends, and well-wishers are welcome to share memories, offer condolences, and support in love and unity.

RSVP Details

For confirmations or inquiries, please contact:

Rev. Pastor Prof. Anne Osano

📞 +1 240 893 7221 | +254 702 180 614

📧 anne.osano@gmail.com