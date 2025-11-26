Trump Orders Review of Refugees for Status Reassessment

Trump Orders Review of Refugee Cases, Halts Green Card Processing for Biden-Era Arrivals: The Trump administration has launched an unprecedented review of refugees admitted to the United States during President Joe Biden’s term. This has triggered widespread uncertainty for thousands of resettled individuals—particularly those from Kenya.

According to an internal memo signed by USCIS Director Joe Edlow, all refugees admitted between January 20, 2021, and February 20, 2025, will undergo fresh interviews and a new round of intensive vetting. The goal: to determine whether they still qualify for refugee protection under U.S. law.

The directive marks one of the most sweeping retroactive immigration reviews in modern American history.

Processing of Green Cards for Biden-Era Refugees Halted

In addition to the mass re-evaluation, the memo orders an immediate halt to the processing of permanent residence (green card) applications for refugees who arrived during the Biden administration. This abrupt suspension effectively freezes the long-term plans of thousands. Many had already begun the multi-year journey toward U.S. citizenship.

- Advertisement -

For refugees who resettled after fleeing war, persecution, or displacement, the sudden policy shift has raised fears of possible removal. Additionally, they fear prolonged legal limbo.

Kenyan Refugees Face Heightened Uncertainty

The policy is expected to particularly impact Kenyan refugees. Many were resettled in the United States between 2021 and 2024. Most came from the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps—two of the largest and longest-standing refugee settlements in the world.

Many Kenyan refugees had already cleared initial immigration hurdles and were preparing to apply for permanent residency. Now, their status is uncertain as they await new interviews and additional security vetting.

Kenya has long been a major departure point for African refugees heading to Western nations. UNHCR data shows that 3,692 Kenyan-based refugees were submitted for resettlement in 2022. A significant portion was accepted by the United States. For these individuals, the latest directive threatens to disrupt years of progress and resettlement planning.

A Major Shift in U.S. Refugee Policy

The Trump administration’s decision marks a dramatic shift from Biden-era refugee policies. These earlier policies focused on expanding resettlement spots, reducing processing backlogs, and restoring programs affected during Trump’s first term.

Immigration advocates warn that the new review could lead to widespread revocations of refugee status. In addition, increased deportation proceedings and significant strain on refugee communities across the country could occur.

As the new vetting measures roll out, refugee support groups and legal organizations are preparing for an influx of assistance requests. These come from affected individuals seeking clarity and protection.

Trump Orders Review of Refugees for Status Reassessment