US Plans Major Student Visa Change — What You Need to Know

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is preparing a significant rulemaking. It would transform how international students can work in the U.S. after graduation. At the heart of the change is the popular post-study work initiative. This is known as Optional Practical Training (OPT) under the F-1 student visa program.

What’s changing

The proposed rule aims to restrict or possibly end OPT for many international students, particularly after they finish their degree programs.

DHS states that the goal is to “better align practical training to the goals and objectives of the program”, while also addressing concerns over fraud, national security, and protecting U.S. workers from displacement by foreign nationals.

Under a related proposal, the “duration of status” (D/S) framework for F-1 and J-1 visas would be replaced by fixed periods of admission, meaning students (and dependents) would get a set end date rather than stay “for the duration” of their program.

Why the change matters

OPT has been a major draw for international students coming to U.S. universities because it allows work in their field of study after graduation—helping campus enrollment, research and innovation.

Critics of the change argue that limiting OPT will hurt U.S. competitiveness in attracting top global talent and weaken sectors like STEM (science, technology, engineering, math).

At the same time, proponents of the change say it responds to pressures in the U.S. labour market where some believe foreign-student work programs may displace American graduates.

What we don’t know yet

The draft changes do not yet provide full details on how OPT will be modified: e.g., who exactly will lose access, what the new limits will be, when it will take effect.

The rule remains in the proposal stage — it will need to go through public comment, revision, and possibly legal review before becoming final.

Potential Impacts

For students: If you’re an international student (or planning to be one) coming to the U.S., your ability to work in the U.S. after graduation might become more limited or uncertain.

For universities: Schools that attract many international students may see enrollment shifts if the post-graduation work benefit is diminished.

For employers: U.S. firms that hire graduates through OPT may face a smaller pool of eligible talent, or higher cost/complexity in hiring foreign-trained graduates.

For U.S. competitiveness: Some analysts caution that tightening post-study work rights may reduce the U.S.'s appeal as a destination for global talent.

Conclusion

While the full details are still being finalized, the proposed DHS rule signals one of the biggest shifts in U.S. student visa policy in years. It particularly affects the ability of international graduates to gain work experience under the OPT program. Students, higher-education institutions, and employers alike should stay alert. They need to see how this change may play out.

