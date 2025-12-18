18 Stranded Kenyans Rescued from Russia Amid Ukraine War

The Kenyan government has successfully repatriated 18 Kenyan citizens who were stranded, injured, or inadvertently drawn into military-related situations in Russia. This effort is due to the Russia–Ukraine war, which continues to disrupt lives across the region.

According to an official register released by the Kenya Embassy in Moscow, the rescue operation was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, through sustained diplomatic and consular engagement by Kenya’s mission in the Russian Federation.

Kenyan Government Leads Major Rescue Operation

The evacuation effort targeted Kenyans who faced serious medical conditions, deployment risks, or humanitarian distress linked to the ongoing conflict. Embassy officials worked closely with Russian authorities, hospitals, and airlines to ensure the safe return of affected citizens.

Among those repatriated is Benson Osomo Osieko, who had been hospitalised before arrangements were made for his evacuation back to Kenya.

- Advertisement -

Several other Kenyans — Shaquille Wambo, Pius Mwika, Derrick Njaga, Kevin Kariuki Nduma, George Rimba Mwagona, Wilson Mwaoka Mwanyalo, and Orima Jobick Otieno — were assisted by embassy officials. They experienced various forms of hardship while in Russia.

Injuries and Frontline Deployments

The Kenyan mission also intervened in cases involving serious injuries and deployments near conflict zones.

Vincent Odhiambo Awiti was assisted after sustaining a hand injury.

Chitsangi Matano Athman sought help directly from the Kenyan Embassy in Moscow in November and was later rescued.

Newton Maliro was hospitalised in Moscow with a fractured arm and leg injuries before being repatriated.

Stanley Mungai received treatment for a right-hand injury and pneumothorax.

Michael Barasa was hospitalised in Balashiha, Russia, before being evacuated to Kenya.

Brian Kimutai was rescued and flown home in early December.

Two Kenyans — Daniel Moogi and Daniel Muriuki — managed to return home independently, with the embassy confirming it was formally notified of their departures.

Kenyans Deployed to Conflict Areas Safely Returned

In particularly alarming cases, Charles Lengine and John Ngeru Kariuki were reportedly deployed to camps and front-line positions in Luhansk, Ukraine. Through diplomatic intervention, the Kenyan mission facilitated their safe return to Nairobi.

Travel and Documentation Support

Most of the rescued nationals returned to Kenya between September and early December 2025. They traveled aboard commercial airlines including:

Etihad Airways

Air Arabia

EgyptAir

Turkish Airlines

Where necessary, the embassy issued Emergency Travel Documents to enable swift evacuation.

Counselling and Reintegration Support

The Kenyan government has confirmed that all returnees will receive counselling. They will also receive reintegration support under the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, to help them recover from trauma and reintegrate into society.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Kenyans abroad and urged citizens living in conflict-prone regions to remain in close contact with Kenyan diplomatic missions.

18 Stranded Kenyans Rescued from Russia Amid Ukraine War

Like this: Like Loading...