A Tribute to My Beloved Brother – Francis Njoroge Githire

By Dr. Anne Kariuki – On December 8 of last year, my dear brother Francis Njoroge Githire went home to be with the Lord. Though a full year has passed, I still see his bright, contagious smile as vividly as ever. His memory remains a wellspring of joy, strength, and cherished reflection. I share this tribute not out of grief—for Francis rests safely in the arms of his Savior—nor to elevate a beloved brother, for only Christ bestows crowns of glory. I share his story to encourage believers everywhere: a testimony of faith, prayer, and a life shaped by unwavering conviction.

Scripture reminds us that the stories of those who have gone before us are meant to inspire us to persevere. Hebrews 11 presents men and women who lived by faith, and Hebrews 12 points to them as examples—not spectators—encouraging us through their lives of obedience. They urge us to keep running the race with our eyes fixed firmly on Jesus, the Author and Finisher of our faith.

Just as the Acts of the Apostles and the heroes of Hebrews testify to God’s faithfulness, so do the lives of believers today. My brother Njoroge was one such testimony—quiet, steady, and deeply impactful.

A Man of Faith and Commitment to Christ

Njoroge’s life was anchored in faith. He faced every challenge with a resilient spirit rooted in the belief that “all things are possible to those who believe” (Mark 9:23). When my husband and I sought a college in the United States for him, God opened unexpected doors. Even when the university that initially admitted him abruptly closed, the Lord honored Njoroge’s steadfast faith. He received his visa, God miraculously provided airfare for his entire family, and Njoroge was later admitted to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he began classes exactly when he had prayed and believed he would.

A Passion for One-to-One Evangelism

Njoroge had a remarkable gift for reaching the lost. He never met a stranger. To shop with him was to witness divine appointments unfold in grocery aisles, parking lots, stairways, and waiting rooms. His evangelism was personal, spirit-led, and fruitful.

When he first moved to Knoxville, he found an apartment in a struggling neighborhood—one I initially feared for his family. But Njoroge believed Scripture: “Every place that the sole of your foot shall tread upon, that have I given you” (Joshua 1:3). In just weeks, that complex began to change. Those bound by addiction and troubled histories found new life in Christ. Neighbors who once shouted now greeted us with kindness. Njoroge became the resident preacher, sharing the gospel boldly and compassionately. Many came to the Lord through his witness.

His evangelism began long before he reached America. It was through Njoroge’s transformed life that our father also gave his life to Christ—an answer to one of my deepest prayers.

A Life Marked by Prayer

Njoroge’s home was a house of prayer. Anyone who visited knew they would pray—not briefly, but fervently. He believed wholeheartedly that prayer opened every door in life. Even our phone calls ended in prayer, and those prayers bore fruit time and time again.

God rewarded his faithfulness richly. He provided a benefactor who paid his college tuition for four years. Njoroge completed both his bachelor’s in Food Science and his master’s in Microbiology with honors. Later, the Lord blessed him with a business and a home—miracles that came through prayer.

A Heart for Worship and Mission Work

To travel with Njoroge was to encounter a mobile worship service. Whether going to Memphis or across town, he filled every mile with praise. His car stereo flowed seamlessly from Kikuyu worship to Ron Kenoly. His worship was joyful, unrestrained, and contagious. After his passing, many testified to the same experience.

A Joyful Humor That Lit Up Every Room

Njoroge possessed a humor all his own. Whether offering a loan in mbeca taslim—crisp, brand-new notes—or teasing relatives with gucenda kini, a wide toothy grin, he created laughter wherever he went. His playful expressions still echo in our memories.

A Generous and Giving Heart

Njoroge was a lavish giver. Newly arrived Kenyans often found a temporary home under his roof. He helped my family countless times—often in seasons my husband and I were stretched thin. He supported our brother in Seattle and many relatives in Kenya, always in quiet humility. Even after his passing, messages arrived from people he had secretly supported.

His generosity extended to those society overlooked. While some companies refused to hire former inmates, Njoroge welcomed them—and watched many come to Christ through the opportunities he gave.

Strength Through Trials and God’s Miraculous Interventions

Njoroge faced a difficult ailment in his final years. Though tests could not identify the cause of his blood loss, he held firmly to his faith. At one point he lost his eyesight for a month—but the Lord restored it completely after he cried out in prayer. Later, when his body struggled to produce hemoglobin, God sustained him supernaturally.

His Final Wish Granted

Though our hearts longed for more time with him, the Lord graciously honored Njoroge’s final wish—to be buried in Kenya. For years, he insisted that God Himself would make a way. A few months before his passing, he became insistent on traveling home. Looking back, I believe he sensed that his time was near.

They had been in Kenya only two months when the Lord gently called him home. God granted his desire—he returned to his homeland on his own two feet.

A Legacy That Still Speaks

Njoroge’s life continues to encourage me, and I pray it inspires every reader. His journey reminds us that life is brief, eternity is real, and there is no loss in living wholeheartedly for Christ. We touch lives when we live by godly convictions—through prayer, worship, generosity, and unwavering faith.

The parable of the ten virgins comes to mind. They lived their daily lives, yet remained ready at all times. May we, too, live in readiness.

A hymn echoes in my heart:

I know not how God’s wondrous grace

To me He hath made known,

Nor why unworthy Christ in love

Redeemed me for His own.

But I know whom I have believed

And am persuaded that He is able

To keep that which I’ve committed

Unto Him against that day.

May we be found ready whenever the Lord calls us home. And if you have not yet embraced a relationship with Christ, I pray you recognize that we are all living on borrowed time. Let us serve Him faithfully—because anything can happen to any of us on any day.

In loving memory of Francis Njoroge Githire—a faithful servant, a joyful worshipper,a giver, an evangelist, and a beloved brother.