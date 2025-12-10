Impact Point Church in Indianapolis, IN warmly invites you, your family, and friends to a special Church Fund Drive happening this coming Sunday, December 14, 2025. This important event is part of the church’s major initiative to acquire a new sanctuary—a place dedicated to worship, community, and spiritual growth.

Held at the Impact Point Church located at 546 17th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202, the fundraiser will run from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The event celebrates faith, unity, and the collective effort of believers coming together to help build the House of God.

The Guest of Honor will be Peter Mariga, who will be joining the congregation in support of this inspiring mission. Whether you’re a long-time member, a neighbor, or someone looking for a meaningful cause to support, this fundraiser provides a wonderful opportunity to make a lasting impact.

How You Can Contribute

Impact Point Church has made it easy for everyone to participate in this mission:

- Advertisement -

Cash App: $impactpointchurch

$impactpointchurch Cheque: Payable to Impact Point Church

Payable to Impact Point Church Contact: +1 (317) 413-6037

+1 (317) 413-6037 Email: ImpactPointChurch@gmail.com

ImpactPointChurch@gmail.com Website: ImpactPointChurch.org

Your partnership—whether through attendance, prayer, or financial contribution—brings the church one step closer to securing a permanent sanctuary for worship, discipleship, and community outreach.

Join us this Sunday and be part of something truly transformational.

“Go ye therefore, and teach all nations…” — Matt. 28:19

Invitation to Impact Point Church Fundraiser in Indianapolis, IN