Kenyan Man Stabbed to Death by Fellow Kenyan in Australia

Melbourne, Australia – December 24, 2025: The Kenyan community in Melbourne is in deep mourning following the tragic death of Francis Muteru Githinji. He was a 36-year-old Kenyan national who was fatally stabbed in Clyde, Melbourne’s south-east, on the night of December 22, 2025.

What Happened

According to preliminary reports, Githinji arrived at a residential property on December 22 accompanied by another man described as a friend and fellow Kenyan. CCTV footage from the area reportedly shows the two men engaged in a verbal altercation in Swahili outside the residence. Then, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation.

During the incident, Githinji was stabbed multiple times, sustaining deep wounds to his stomach.

Attempt to Save His Life

Friends and bystanders rushed to assist Githinji, attempting to transport him to hospital by car. However, the vehicle was involved in a crash during the journey, further complicating efforts to save his life. Emergency services were later called, and Githinji was airlifted to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention.

Arrest and Police Investigation

A 36-year-old Kenyan man has since been taken into police custody in connection with the fatal stabbing. Victoria Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and authorities have not yet released further details as the legal process continues.

Kenyan Community Reacts

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Kenyan diaspora in Melbourne, particularly in the city’s south-eastern suburbs. Kenya Community Victoria and other local community organizations have urged members of the public to remain calm. They ask people to avoid speculation and allow law enforcement to complete their investigations.

“This is a painful and tragic loss for our community,” a community representative said. He emphasized the importance of unity and restraint during this difficult time.

Remembering Francis Muteru Githinji

Francis Muteru Githinji had been living in Melbourne since 2016. He was a well-known and active member of the Kenyan community in South-East Melbourne. Friends describe him as hardworking and deeply connected to his family and community.

He is survived by his parents, Geoffrey Githinji Mwangi and Alice Githinji, as well as several siblings. They are now grieving his sudden and violent death.

Ongoing Developments

Victoria Police have indicated that more information will be released as investigations progress. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact authorities.

As the Kenyan community in Australia mourns, tributes continue to pour in for a life lost far from home. This happened under tragic circumstances.

