Minnesota Fraud FBI Investigation: 78 Indictments, 57 Convictions

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA — DEC 2025 — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed significant new developments in its sweeping investigation into large-scale fraud targeting federal assistance programs in Minnesota. FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the probe has now resulted in 78 indictments and 57 convictions. Authorities warn that the case is far from over.

At the center of the investigation is the infamous “Feeding Our Future” fraud scheme. This operation, prosecutors say, stole more than $250 million in federal food aid meant to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme has become one of the largest pandemic-related fraud cases in U.S. history.

Coordinated Federal Raids Across Minnesota

The investigation has expanded into a coordinated, multi-agency effort involving the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Small Business Administration (SBA). Federal agents have conducted door-to-door inspections and raids at suspected fraud locations throughout Minneapolis and surrounding areas.

In addition to the child nutrition program, investigators are examining fraud linked to housing stabilization services and autism care programs. All are administered under Minnesota-run systems. Authorities estimate that total losses across these programs may approach $1 billion. Thus, making the case one of the most costly fraud operations ever uncovered in the state.

Stolen Funds Traced to Kenya and Overseas Assets

Federal investigators have traced millions of dollars in stolen funds to luxury real estate and business investments in Kenya. According to court filings and federal sources, fraud proceeds were allegedly used to purchase high-end apartment buildings in Nairobi, properties in Mandera County, and prime coastal developments, including the Karibu Palms Resort in Diani Beach.

Officials say the money was funneled through a complex web of sham nonprofit organizations, shell companies, and international banking transactions. The financial links extend beyond Kenya to Turkey and China.

Terror Financing Concerns Raise Alarm

In a development that has heightened national security concerns, federal sources have indicated that some of the diverted funds may have reached an al-Qaida-linked terrorist group in Somalia. As a result, the U.S. Treasury Department has launched a parallel investigation into potential terror financing. This adds an international security dimension to the Minnesota fraud case.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the amount allegedly tied to terror-linked entities, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Community Impact and Political Controversy

The probe has disproportionately focused on organizations and individuals within Minnesota’s Somali community. Consequently, immigrant-rights advocates raise concerns that the investigation is being used as a pretext for broader political or immigration targeting.

Federal officials have strongly rejected those claims. FBI Director Patel emphasized that the investigation is evidence-driven, stating that agents are “following the money, not communities.”

“Just the Tip of the Iceberg”

Speaking on the scope of the investigation, Patel described the current indictments and convictions as “just the tip of a very large iceberg.” He confirmed that asset recovery efforts, particularly those involving properties and funds in Kenya, are ongoing. This could lead to additional charges, seizures, and international cooperation agreements.

As the investigation continues, federal prosecutors warn that more arrests and indictments are likely. These could occur both in the United States and abroad.

