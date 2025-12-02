Ruto Flies Out to Washington, DC at Invitation of Donald Trump

NAIROBI, Kenya — December 2, 2025: President William Ruto has departed Nairobi for Washington, D.C., following an official invitation from U.S. President Donald J. Trump. The Kenyan Head of State is set to join regional leaders, including Presidents Paul Kagame and Félix Tshisekedi, for the landmark signing of the DRC–Rwanda Peace Agreement, billed as one of the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in recent efforts to resolve decades-long conflict in Eastern DRC.

The Washington ceremony builds on the Nairobi and Luanda Peace Processes, as well as the joint EAC–SADC initiative aimed at promoting stability in the Great Lakes region. The upcoming signing is expected to pave the way for demobilisation, disarmament, humanitarian access, and a long-term roadmap toward sustainable peace.

Key Focus: Trade, Investment, Health Cooperation & Security

While in Washington, President Ruto will participate in high-level engagements advancing Kenya’s strategic interests in:

Trade and investment

Health cooperation

Security partnerships

Infrastructure development

One of the major highlights of the trip will be the signing of the Kenya–U.S. Health Cooperation Framework, which transitions the existing 25-year partnership into a sustainable, government-led model aimed at strengthening Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and building a self-reliant health system by 2030.

Kenya’s Economic Transformation Agenda in the Spotlight

During the visit, President Ruto is expected to promote his administration’s long-term economic transformation agenda, focusing on:

Human capital development

Infrastructure expansion

Agro-industrial growth

Irrigation and food security through extensive dam construction

Public–Private Partnership (PPP) investments

Ruto’s pitch aims to position Kenya as a fast-growing, globally competitive economy supported by enhanced energy security, industrialisation, and increased U.S. investment.

A Pivotal Moment for Regional Stability and Kenya–U.S. Relations

The visit underscores Kenya’s emerging role as a key diplomatic and economic player in Africa and highlights growing cooperation between Nairobi and Washington on peace, security, and sustainable development.

As President Ruto joins regional leaders and U.S. officials in Washington, global attention turns to the potential long-term impact of the peace agreement and the broader strategic dialogue shaping the future of Kenya–U.S. relations.

